It seems like we were just sitting outside enjoying a lazy summer barbecue, and suddenly there is one day left in 2017. As the year comes to a close, chances are you’ll find yourself thinking back over all you’ve accomplished (or didn’t), and maybe even trying to remember what exactly you had mentally noted as your “goals” for the New Year as you rang in 2017.

Unfortunately, many of us lose touch with those goals soon after the ball drops.

According to a recent Facebook survey, only 3 percent of people surveyed said that they always achieve their resolutions, with a clear majority saying that they only sometimes or less frequently achieve them. Whether you didn’t lose the weight you had hoped to or weren’t able to nab that promotion at work, it can be discouraging to end yet another year without tangible accomplishments to celebrate.

Even for those of us who were able to move some things from the resolution to the accomplishment list, experts say that looking back at the past year with a different lens may be worthwhile.

Before the ball drops, ask yourself these questions, and use the insight (and mood boost) to step into the New Year on the right foot.

Look at the hardships you’ve overcome (instead of what you’ve accomplished)

We tend to look through the past year for positive accomplishments, not failures of struggles. But a study published in the journal Memory found that people who reflected on their problem solving achievements and “moments of defining their identity” showed a boost in self esteem, happiness and sense of meaning in life. The researchers found that the mood boost was related to feelings of resilience and self-exploration or introspection.

“It's important to analyze not just our successes over the past year, but also our struggles and set backs. Managing the inevitable hardships life hands us along its path enables us to cultivate resilience and home our skills at adaptation,” says psychotherapist, Dr. Paul L. Hokemeyer, J.D., Ph.D. “One of Darwin's most important observations of successful species was not the intensity of their strength, but rather their capacity to adapt to challenging circumstances. Studying the hardships in our lives and our reactions to them enables us to cultivate are skill at adaptivity.”

Essentially, looking back at how you overcame roadblocks or hardships can make you feel more prepared to take on anything that comes your way in the new year. So take a second to reflect back over 2017 and ask yourself: What hardships have I overcome? How did I overcome them? And what lessons did I learn from the experience?