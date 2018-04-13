Forgetting makes us smarter. Use these tricks to remember what you need to

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

We’ve all been there: You head into a room with purpose only to find yourself standing aimlessly, scratching your head, unable to remember why you entered in the first place.

Forgetfulness (when not linked to a serious illness) is typically associated with being rather thoughtless, lazy or even a bit lacking in intelligence. But as a new review of research from the University of Toronto details, the act of forgetting — a complex process in the brain — is integral in enabling us to collect new information and ultimately make smarter decisions.

We consulted experts to learn more about how this phenomenon works, as well as learned ways to help your brain hang on to memories that may be accidentally deemed disposable (hey, no brain is perfect).

The Hippocampus Is Working to Form Memories — and to Erase Them

“The brain seems to be investing resources and energy in inducing forgetting to enable you to [dispose] of information that is no longer relevant to you,” the review’s co-author Blake Richards, assistant professor at the University of Tornoto, tells NBC News BETTER, noting that the hippocampus, a part of our brain that stores memories, is one of the only cerebral regions that generates new cells after birth.

“For a long time it was assumed that that if the brain was bothering to spend this extra energy to add more cells (possibly throughout the course of our lives), that it was so we could remember more things,” noted Richards, adding that years of research shows it’s quite the reverse: New cells aren’t being created to give you more mnemonic storage, they’re born so the brain keeps an up to date, relevant reserve of memory data, so to speak, which means dumping the stuff that is deemed unnecessary. This process presumably helps in preventing you from recalling the wrong piece of information when racking your memory.

“The way these neural networks work, the memories do not get stored in different locations as they would on a computer,” explains Richards, suggesting that a virtually endless stockpile of memories in one proverbial memory bucket could slow us down or confuse us when we’re recalling something specific. “An arguably better strategy is to forget previous material that is no longer relevant.”