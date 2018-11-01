Is Gatorade good for you? This is when you should drink it, according to a nutritionist

There are also some physical symptoms you can be aware of that signal you may need to hydrate with something more than water.

“The white residue on skin is a sign of sodium loss. Muscle cramps often mean that you need more potassium. And feeling dizzy, fatigued, headaches or rapid heartbeat can be signs of dehydration, which means you are probably lacking fluid and electrolytes,” says Rizzo.

To prevent these symptoms from popping up in the first place, Rizzo recommends sipping a sports drink during exercise, and sipping a bit more after intense exercise. “The sports drink will hopefully prevent you from experiencing dehydration and may help hydrate you if you are dehydrated.”

What to look for on the label

“In terms of things to look out for, I would be wary of any artificial flavors or colors and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS),” says Rizzo. “Gatorade uses sugar and dextrose, while Powerade uses HFCS. Many serious and elite runners use a powder to make their own, and many endorse Skratch Labs because they use a mixture of cane sugar and dextrose as the sugar [source]. Both are more natural sugars that get into your bloodstream quickly. "

A 4-ingredient DIY Sports Drink

But an even better option is to make your own. Not only can you control the ingredients, but DIY-ing your own at-home sports drink will also save you money.

“I don’t love sports drinks; I don’t love the way that they taste,” says Rizzo, who also suffered from stomach aches when she attempted to incorporate them into her nutrition plan. “Because of that, I have a recipe for my own sports drink. There are no additives, no weird colors or flavors, and it’s really simple to make.”

Rizzo highlights the important components that go into a sports drink, and why our bodies need them to re-hydrate:

“I use coconut water because it’s got fluid, but it’s also got electrolytes,” says Rizzo. Make sure to get a brand that doesn’t have any added sugar besides the sugar that’s naturally in the coconut, she adds. “You need electrolytes in a sports drink because they are the minerals lost in sweat — mainly sodium, calcium, magnesium and potassium. Essentially, these electrolytes are needed to balance the amount of water in the body and keep you hydrated. “ Sugar: “Believe it or not, carbs, in the form of sugar, provide energy for exercise. Our body stores carbs in the muscle and liver (its called glycogen), and we use any dietary carbs and stored carbs to power us through exercise,” says Rizzo. “Those stored carbs last for about an hour, and then you need to start replacing them for continued energy. For people who are exercising for longer than an hour, they want a carb that will quickly get into their bloodstream, and that comes in the form of sugar in sports drink. Plus, the sugar helps the cells take up the fluid quicker, so it gives you energy and keeps you hydrated!”

Ready to whip up your own sports drink? Rizzo has three different recipes. Here, she shares the strawberry version, but you can also make it with orange juice or lemon, based on your taste. “I like to make them in a mason jar so that you can let it sit overnight and if you let the frozen strawberries infuse in there, it tastes really good the next morning, you can make it ahead of time if you have an early morning run or workout and it’s a lot cheaper than buying them at the store,” she says.

Homemade Strawberry Sports Drink

12 ounces of coconut water

3-4 frozen strawberries

1 teaspoon honey (or maple syrup or agave)

Pinch of salt

Combine all ingredients and stir. Infuse overnight for the best taste!

