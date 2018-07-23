It’s easy to see how you can quickly take a wrong turn at Chipotle. But just as easily, you can create a variety of light, healthy, filling and incredibly delicious meals. As with many restaurant meals, customization is key! Here are some customization tips followed by some satisfying meal ideas.

Go easy on the guac

I hate to be the one to break the news, but it’s possible to get too much of a good thing. I frequently spot these healthy food portion problems among my clients, and the fact is, even healthy fare, including nuts, avocados (and avo-based foods, like guac) can be eaten in excess of our needs, which could be why your clothes aren’t fitting well. Get the guac on the side and use about half the amount they dish up.

Consider a half portion of brown rice

Quality carbs, including brown rice, black and pinto beans, and corn salsa, are easy to come by at Chipotle, but adding each of them to your bowl could put you on the other side of light. Don’t get weighed down with starchy carbs. Instead, choose a half portion of brown rice, or skip it in favor of extra veggies.

Double down on veggies

Between the crunchy romaine, the flavorful fajita blend, and the zippy fresh tomato salsa, you can take any meal to the next level of healthy by doubling up on veggie portions.

Embrace the beans

Black beans and pinto beans are a prime source of fiber — between 7 and 8 grams, depending on which you choose. While we need 25 to 38 grams of this nutrient, most Americans get just 16 grams. Beyond fiber, beans have some pretty great perks. One recent study found that adding ½ to ¾ cup of pulses, which includes beans in addition to peas, lentils, and chickpeas, can prompt weight loss, even without other behavior changes (like killer workouts!). Because they’re a rich source of nutrients, eating beans can improve your overall diet quality, and they’ve also been shown to reduce your risk of diabetes and protect you from heart disease. At Chipotle, the beans are vegan, making them a great protein choice for people who don’t eat meat.