‘Tis the season to be tempted by holiday treats. Between the endless rounds of Christmas cookies at the office, calorie-laden hors d'oeuvres served at holiday parties and of course, the abundance of food at your family get-togethers (where you're probably heading home with leftovers), ringing in the New Year a few pounds heavier can feel inevitable. The only problem being, those few pounds that we put on so easily during the month of December tend to stick with us for an average of five months afterward — according to a recent study done by The New England Journal of Medicine.

Gaining holiday weight and struggling to lose it used to be my holiday tradition. But after cleaning up my diet and making a few big changes, I started to be more mindful of the decisions I was making. Which comes in handy when you're trying to cultivate the willpower to resist trays of delicious free food being passed under your nose (literally) all season long. Here's a look at what happens to our brains when we're offered free holiday treats, and what you can do to keep your diet in check.

This Is Your Brain On Holiday Treats

What goes on behind the scenes when we spot a tray of holiday cookies in the office kitchen? As it turns out, there's some science behind why Santa is willing to work for cookies. "When a person sees, smells or imagines a pleasurable treat, the reward center of the brain is stimulated," explains Dr. Renee Carr, Psy.D, a clinical psychologist. "Electrical stimulation of the ventral tegmental area triggers the release of dopamine in the nucleus accumbens. The dopamine increases your cravings. Once you indulge, serotonin is released which gives the sensation of pleasure. The crave-and-pleasure association is the foundation for addiction, sex, gambling and other sources of pleasure-based behavior."

If seeing and smelling all of those delicious holiday foods weren't tempting enough, Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic, says the fact that they're free makes them even harder to pass up. "The notion of 'free' is hard for many people to beat," she says. "We love a good deal — and there is no better deal than free holiday food. We live in a culture that loves receiving something for nothing. Not only do you enjoy the food, but there is a little rush of feeling like you are getting away with something or it feels like a gift."