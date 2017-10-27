How Changing Your Lifestyle Changes the People Around You

When I started my mission with the American Council on Exercise to adhere to the federal Dietary Guidelines and Physical Activity Guidelines for a full year, I obviously wanted to lose some of the 245 pounds I was carrying around every day. I also wanted to be able to enjoy my favorite activities without battling nagging injuries and headaches. And more simply, I wanted to be a happier, healthier and more active person.

Just as importantly, I was hopeful that the changes in my lifestyle would be contagious to my family and friends who would be watching me day in and day out during this process. Even if the people surrounding me were not able to make quite the same commitment that I was, I hoped to inspire a few healthier decisions every day.

And that is exactly what happened.

I’ve started sharing tips and shopping lists with my brother-in-law and an old college buddy, both of whom are in the early phases of adopting this program. I shared cooking tips with my mother when she was visiting and she has since made some changes and shed a few pounds.

Hopefully, I’ve inspired some of you as well.

But perhaps the most profound changes are the ones at home. My wife, Linda, had tremendous health struggles over the past decade that have taken a serious toll. While she did not sign up to do this with me, seeing the changes in how I look and feel has inspired positive changes in her own diet and exercise programs.

Cancer, Survival and Finding a New Body Normal

Linda is a six-year breast cancer survivor [spoiler alert: she’s doing great!]. The effect that the illness and the extended battle she fought had on her body was profound, not to mention the tremendous psychological and emotional tolls.

Back in 2011, Linda was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer. When she went in for a lumpectomy to remove a small tumor in her left breast, we had reason to be hopeful that this would be her one and only surgery.

Unfortunately, the surgeon found a second mass and a biopsy of a lymph node under her arm discovered cancerous cells. This discovery meant that our initial hopes had been dashed and that Linda actually had stage II breast cancer.

After multiple surgeries and aggressive chemotherapy, Linda is cancer free. However, her body is permanently changed. Another mass was found in her right breast, which led to a bilateral mastectomy. Some of the large muscles in her back hat to be moved to rebuild her breast. This resulted in partial loss of strength and function in the upper back. Specifically, it can become difficult to lift things and twist.

The removal of the lymph nodes also meant that she now had to deal with lymphedema for the rest of her life. Lymphedema involves occasional dramatic swelling as the lymph fluid builds up with nowhere to go; for Linda, this happens in her left arm and hand. To counter this, she has to wear two different compression sleeves, one during the day and one at night. When the fluid buildup gets bad, she has to see a specialized physical therapist to massage the fluid to clusters of lymph nodes in other areas of the body. Linda was also hospitalized a few years back due to infections in the stagnant fluid in her upper arm.