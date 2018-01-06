Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A friend graciously brings a bottle of champagne or wine to your New Year's eve party. The problem? It's warm. Your internal Veruca Salt is screaming, "I want my wine — and I want it now!" Don't panic — or stash the bottle in the freezer for the next 45 minutes. We've got a better way.

Jeff Rossen, NBC News National Investigative Correspondent and host of Rossen Reports, has two too-good-to-be-true tricks for getting that bottle of wine chilled and in your wine glass or on the table — stat.

The Paper Towel Method

How long? 15 to 20 minutes

Step 1: Take a few sheets of paper towels and run them through some water.

Step 2: Shake off the excess water and wrap the towels around the bottle.

Step 3: Pop the bottle in the freezer for 15 to 20 minutes and — presto — your bottle is perfectly chilled.

The Ice Bath Method

How long? Two minutes (seriously)

Step 1: Create an ice bath in a bucket with water and ice.

Step 2: Put two tablespoons of salt into the ice bath and mix it around.

Step 3: Place the bottle in the ice bath, wait two minutes and your wine is chilled!

What exactly is happening here, you ask? The salt is creating a chemical reaction that lowers the freezing point of the ice water, which helps the wine chill faster. Genius!