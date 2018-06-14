How to clean (almost) every appliance in your home

Get the Better newsletter.

Spring cleaning season is in serious effect: By now you’ve more than likely spring cleaned like a pro, Kondo-ed your drawers and closets, and ditched all your unwanted stuff. But when was the last time you cleaned out your fridge? Yeah, we haven’t gotten to that yet, either.

“People blow off cleaning appliances because they don’t have the time, or it takes too long to clean the grime that’s built up because they didn’t have the time,” says Becky Rapinchuk, a cleaning expert who goes by Clean Mama, and author of the books Simply Clean and The Organically Clean Home.

To help get us back on track, we’ve rounded up a few experts (including a microbiologist!) to remind us which germs and bacteria can build up on or in common everyday appliances (if we don’t get cracking), explain how often we should be cleaning them, and tell us what to use when we do.

Dishwashers

Philip Tierno Jr., Ph.D, clinical professor of microbiology and pathology at NYU School of Medicine, says germs, most often mold fungi and some harmless “environmental bugs” tend to accumulate along the seal of a dishwasher. To stave them off, wipe the seal down weekly with a mild bleach solution (1-part bleach, 9-parts water). Melissa Maker, host of the YouTube channel “Clean My Space,” says the outside of your dishwasher should be wiped down on the outside each time you wipe down the cabinets — once a week. As far as the inside goes: “Replace the filter and put a cup of baking soda on the top rack of the dishwasher and leave it overnight, this will absorb any odors. The next morning put about a cup of vinegar into the bottom of the dishwasher and run it on the hottest cycle,” she says.

Washing Machines

Studies have shown that fecal germs, like E. coli and other intestinal bacteria, and some viruses (including the rotavirus, noroviruses and hepatitis A) can survive in washing machines especially if a bleach or germicide is not used with the wash, says Tierno. To keep such unsavory bacteria at bay, he recommends running an empty cycle with just water and a cup of bleach weekly, or bi-weekly, depending on how often you use the machine. Newer washing machines have a germicidal cycle, which is also effective, says Tierno.

Dryers

Generally, dryers provide high heat but may not get hot enough to kill germs that cling to your clothes, warns Tierno. The cleaner the washer, the less bacteria you’ll transmit to your dryer. Some newer dryers have a germicidal cycle, which is well worth running weekly to keep them clean.