You may also feel scatterbrained, shift to a perpetual state of worry, feel unusually pessimistic and have a difficult time focusing and following through on your obligations. Emotionally, you may experience depressive feelings, including low self-esteem, worthlessness or loneliness. These issues can then be exacerbated by the fact that many people will have a desire to withdraw and avoid others when they’re feeling this way.

These emotional and mental issues are often accompanied by physical symptoms, too. For example, Dr. Hartstein says some people may experience headaches or stomachaches, which occur when there’s too much stress-induced cortisol flowing through the body.

“In extreme cases, the stomach pain can result in ulcers,” she says. Also, “one’s immune system can be compromised as a result of stress leading to increased colds or infections, and stress can impact one’s sleep cycle due to insomnia. Additionally, the body holds on to the agitation, leading to shaking or feeling nervous, tension in the muscles or a rapid heartbeat.”

Hanna adds that chronic stress may trigger or worsen more serious issues, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, cancer, anxiety disorders, depression and other brain imbalances.

Ways to Minimize the Impact of Stress on the Body

Whether you’re dealing with chronic stress or experience it occasionally on a situational basis (anyone else break out in hives when they get an email from their boss at 9 p.m.?), it’s possible to reset and find a more stable sense of peace and happiness in your daily life.

Treat your body well: It may sound obvious, but it’s worthy of repeating: “Anything that helps the brain and body to have more sustainable energy is going to keep stress reactions minimized, because we can adapt more effectively,” explains Hanna. “Sleeping at least seven hours at night, eating healthy foods every three to four hours to stabilize blood sugar, and moving at least every 90 minutes during the day to facilitate optimal circulation can reduce the wear and tear of daily stress.”

Identify and anticipate your stressors: This may require some introspection, but the effort will be worthwhile. “It's important to be aware of what things create more stress for you,” says Hartstein. “Is work a place that is stressful? Do you take too much responsibility for things and then not take care of yourself? Knowing what things trigger your stress is really important. If you can do some coping ahead — some planning for those stressful moments — you can minimize the stress and help yourself through the moments without becoming too overwhelmed.”