Waiting until the absolute last minute to complete a mandatory task is how I get my thrills. For me, and (I suspect) for my fellow procrastinators out there, being able to finish a gargantuan job in a time crunch is an exhilarating, albeit stressful adrenaline rush that feels extra good when you get away with doing it -- even if it means body checking the occasional shopper come December 23rd in order to make it happen.

As it turns out, I'm not alone. According to a recent survey conducted by Business Wire, 65 percent of holiday shoppers scramble to get it all done the last two weeks before Christmas. But from where I'm sitting (no presents purchased with a zero percent chance of starting until at least the end of this week), you don't need a ton of lead time in order to finish all your holiday shopping. Here's how to shop smarter during holiday crunch time.

Set your online shopping strategy

The closer you get to December 25th, the more money you're going to shell out in shipping costs. But it's still an option — even up to a few days before Christmas. "For shoppers who bought a present close to Christmas and need to mail it cross-country, FedEx offers same-day shipping in all 50 states throughout the year," says Sarah Hollenbeck, shopping and saving expert at Offers.com. "That means you can ship an item on Christmas and have it arrive the very same day, but it'll cost you. Shipments weighing up to 25lbs cost $235, so plan wisely."

"If you're shopping for last-minute gifts, Amazon typically offers options right up until December 23rd," says Lindsay Sakraida, director at DealNews. "They're planning on offering same day delivery for select items until 9:30 am local time on December 24th. If you're really cutting it close, Amazon is your best option."

Save time with in-store pick up

To save time and money on shipping, take advantage of in-store pickup options. "Reserve the item in store and pay online, then walk to the in-store pickup area of your local store," says Sakraida. "You have the peace of mind knowing that you aren't making a trip in vain. You won't have as much time to bounce from store to store, so some preliminary research into what store is more likely going to fit your needs is your best bet."