Think outside the mall

Don't limit your holiday gift ideas to what you'd find at packed department stores or mall outlets, either. "Clever, thoughtful DIY gift baskets and BYO packaged gift sets can be built using items you find in your corner drugstore or local grocery store," says Krista Fabregas, shopping and retail analyst at FitSmallBusiness.com. Fabregas suggests putting together a quick gift basket with a theme — from beauty and skincare to baking, barbecue or a certain cuisine that the receiver loves. "These sets can all be assembled without trekking near the mall," says Fabregas. "You can buy and build these as late as the 24th using any number of easily procured grocery goodies."

Know how to successfully re-gift

Regifting has saved me a ton of time and money over the years, but there are a few ground rules to keep in mind. Personally, I only regift things that aren't a great fit for me but would make someone else happy (ex: a new at-home workout system that I can't do in my studio apartment). Aside from being real with yourself about whether or not this is actually a solid gift, Fabregas says to make sure you're gifting it to someone who isn't connected with the original gift giver. "Regifting an item outside of the same circle of family or friends that you received it is generally a safe bet," she says. "Anything that's new in appearance or in original packaging is fair game. Don't sweat giving items that are like-new, but have labels or price stickers removed. You'd remove the price stickers anyway when giving these gifts."

Give gifts that don't have to arrive by Christmas

Genius, right? "GiftNow is service (offered by Target, Neiman Marcus and Macy’s) that seems almost custom-made for procrastinators, but makes you look extra thoughtful," Hollenbeck explains. "Instead of having the gift mailed to you to wrap or mailed to the recipient, the retailer will send the recipient an email that displays the gift you picked out. The recipient can then choose their preferred color and size or exchange it for something else. Because the GiftNow email can be sent instantly, your gift 'technically' arrived by Christmas — even if you ordered it on Christmas."

Another thoughtful last minute gift that you won't need to pay extra shipping for? Gifting an experience. "Choose something that fits with the recipient's personal interests or hobbies," suggests consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch. "For instance, for someone who is creative or enjoys crafting in their free time, look for a certificate to a pottery class. They’re super easy to give in a pinch because you can print the certificate or send it via email to a loved one who lives hundreds of miles away," says Woroch.

Subscription boxes with the same thought behind them work well as last minute gifts, too. "Hand your loved one a printout on Christmas that shows which box they're getting, and they get to look forward to a box every month, starting in January," says Hollenbeck.

HOLIDAY SURVIVAL GUIDE

