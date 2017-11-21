Staying with family over the holidays can be stressful for a multitude of reasons, but there’s one common issue that isn’t much discussed: the uncomfortable sleeping arrangements. We’re often relegated to sinking air mattresses, creaky sofa beds (if not just the couch itself) and rumpled sleeping bags on the floor. A recent survey from air bed and mattress manufacturer Intex found that 52 percent of Americans invented excuses to relatives in order to avoid sleeping over.

How might we weary travelers get a good night’s rest in these non-ideal conditions? We consulted a few experts to find out.

1. Pre-game your sleep by logging some zzz's now

A certain amount of sleep disruption over the holidays may be unavoidable, but you can take off the edge by storing up sleep ahead of your travels.

“Get an extra 30 to 60 minutes for the two to three nights before you go to your relatives,” says Dr. Jeff Durmer, a neurologist and the chief medical office of FusionHealth. “It's called sleep banking, and it's basically pre-gaming for sleep deprivation. The army does it before combat. You will deal with the deprivation better and reduce the anxiety around it.”

2. Work on your plank and cat-cow pose

When patients ask Dr. Charla Fischer, a spine surgeon at NYU Langone Health how they can make their recovery smooth, she recommends that they get as strong as possible ahead of surgery. She has the same advice for those of us prepping for holiday neck kinks and back spasms.

“Plank pose is great because it engages so many muscles,” says Dr. Fischer. “The stronger your core muscles, the less likely you are to injure them.”