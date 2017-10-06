How to Help Puerto Rico Right Now

Two weeks after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, millions of residents remain without power, food, running water or reliable means of communicating with the rest of the world. Their situation is still desperate, but there are many ways we can help.

Here's what we can do right now.

Donate Money To A Legit Charity

The first and perhaps most obvious way to help Puerto Rico — or any disaster-affected region — is by donating money. Make sure to send funds to an established charity, as scam artists are raring to take advantage of those with open hearts — and open pocketbooks.

"Always beware of fake charity websites that pop up looking to take advantage of those wanting to donate for a recent disaster," says Michael Lai, CEO of Sitejabber, a web site that helps consumers find trustworthy online businesses and avoid scams.

"Also be on the lookout for anyone soliciting money of behalf of a charity. If someone calls you to solicit donations, this is most likely a different type of charity scam looking to steal personal information. Never give out your social security number or home address or anything to these callers."

Christopher Olivola, assistant professor of marketing at the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University recommends The Life You Can Save and GiveWell, which help "identify the charities that will make the most of each dollar donated (in terms of lives helped/saved)."

Erin Taylor, director of communications for humanitarian response at Save The Children recommends that prospective donors verify charities either through Charity Navigator or GuideStar.

In Puerto Rico, Sara and her daughter are learning to cope with the realities of life and loss following Hurricane Maria. Almost half the island has no access to clean water and many are without power, food and basic necessities. We're on the ground providing critical aid to children and families who need it most. You can help us ensure they survive this crisis, recover from their losses and rebuild their lives.

Taylor adds that Save The Children is on the ground now in Puerto Rico, and plans to be "for the months ahead." The charity is asking for monetary donations and not supplies because "cash allows us to target the response as we see needs come up — then we're able to distribute goods in a way that has the greatest impact. What we wouldn't want to have happen is for there to be things donated with the best of intentions and then as the needs evolve we can't use them," says Taylor.