Sometimes you have to admit mom was right. When my husband and I moved into a behemoth old Victorian in need of some love, she shook her head. “You'll never have any time to enjoy the house,” she warned us. “You'll spend all your time cleaning.”

Enthralled with the acres of hardwood floors, fireplaces in every room, and gorgeous trim you only find in houses of a certain age (this one dates to 1890), I laughed it off. We had moved from a 900 square foot home that took a team effort of just 20 minutes to get it clean enough for company and I couldn't envision spending any more time than that. We'd just get a Roomba, we figured.

Within weeks I admitted privately she was right.

Within months I fessed up more publicly.

Soon I was the boring person who complains about how much time it takes to clean the house.