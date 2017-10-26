Once these negative thoughts start to flood our brain, it activates the process that translates into the stress we feel during the experience. "We get the thought about our insecurity or how we are a fraud, and that stimulates the amygdala in the brain that is part of the limbic system (which controls our moods and instincts)," explains Dr. John Mayer, clinical psychologist at Doctor On Demand. "The amygdala then sends signals to the regions of the frontal cortex that are involved in analyzing and interpreting data. Next, the brain evaluates whether this data is accurate. If the data is perceived as something that causes angst, the adrenal gland produces a hormonal secretion that results in the release of catecholamines, especially norepinephrine and epinephrine. Then the body is brought into a state of stress."

Cut to you wiping sweat off your forehead as your puzzled interviewer offers you water and waits for you to formulate coherent sentences to answer the (seemingly simple) prompt: "Tell me about your experience.”

Who Is Most Commonly Affected?

Impostor syndrome doesn't discriminate, and can happen regardless of the level of success a person has achieved in their field. Noteworthy high achievers who have struggled with impostor syndrome include Academy-award winner Tom Hanks, best-selling author Neil Gaiman and business leader Sheryl Sandberg.

However, there are a few factors that increase your chances of experiencing impostor syndrome — one being your gender. "As children, boys are socialized to be more risk takers and girls not as much," Maksimow explains. "Girls are socialized to be more risk averse than boys, and it often comes out in adulthood and in situations related to career. In careers that are more male dominated, women feel isolated and begin to doubt themselves and their ability to be where they are — despite the evidence that they deserve to be there."

According to Carr, childhood experiences can also make you predisposed to impostor syndrome.

People who are very driven, success oriented and work hard for achievements can often become frightened once they accomplish what they set out to do. People who are very driven, success oriented and work hard for achievements can often become frightened once they accomplish what they set out to do.

"Achievers might describe their success as 'luck' because they have been taught to not bring attention to themselves or not promote themselves as being better than others," she explains. "Alternatively, an achiever’s thoughts of being an impostor can also stem from mixed messages during childhood where accomplishment was a requirement for love, approval and affection."

Your birth order can also impact your chances of having this experience. "Impostor syndrome is often observed in first-born children who are expected to perform or behave in a certain way, or to be an example for younger siblings," says Carr. "First-borns who are pressured or punished for 'not knowing' can experience, during adulthood, guilt and self-blame for not achieving immediate success, greater success or for 'not knowing' how to avoid mistakes. They develop beliefs of being an impostor because they view themselves as not having done enough to be worthy of the approval or accolades."

In terms of upbringing, Maksimow says there are a few factors that may put millennials at a higher risk for experiencing impostor syndrome.

"Millennials have grown up with the pressures of social comparison and the age of technology as well as the beginnings of overprotective helicopter parenting, which may be contributing to anxiety and fear around work and school performance," she explains. "Insecurities and self-doubt reinforce fears. The bar is also set so much higher than in the past. Pressures to perform at a higher level to get ahead are more demanding now than ever before and yet, failure is not something many millennials have had much experience with. In the age of 'everyone gets a trophy' and overprotective parenting, kids grow up without grit, and are less able to handle the higher expectations and pressures and increases in anxiety, stress and insecurity about performance."

In the initial study, researchers found the clinical symptoms associated with impostor syndrome to include anxiety, depressive symptoms and lack of self-confidence. Maksimow says that in her experience, perfectionist patients tend to suffer from impostor syndrome more frequently as well.

"A big correlation I see in my clinical practice is the connection between perfectionism and the impostor syndrome and anxiety," she says. "People who are very driven, success oriented and work hard for achievements can often become frightened once they accomplish what they set out to do. They can doubt themselves; thinking is distorted in order to protect themselves from this very strong all or nothing thinking. They believe that they have to be perfect or else they have completely failed."

How Impostor Syndrome Affects Your Career, Health and Relationships

Those who experience impostor syndrome often find themselves locked into what's called the "impostor cycle."

"So-called impostors think every task they tackle has to be done perfectly, and they rarely ask for help," clinical therapist Carla Lundblade explains. "That perfectionism can lead to two typical responses. An impostor may procrastinate, putting off an assignment out of fear that he or she won't be able to complete it to the necessary high standards. Or, he or she may over-prepare, spending much more time on a task than is necessary." If procrastination breeds a successful outcome, it's written off as luck or a fluke. Success from over-preparation reinforces the idea that the "impostor" needs to work extra hard for it, and would not have succeeded otherwise.

This cycle can quickly become an exhausting one, and has plenty of negative implications on not only your career, but your health, well-being and personal relationships.

"Impostor syndrome contributes to psychological distress, continued self-monitoring, increased self-doubt and persistent fears of failure," says psychologist Dr. Audrey Ervin. "It can negatively impact careers because people may over produce to prove that they are capable. This can lead to burnout and ultimately be counterproductive. People may also miss opportunities because they do not feel worthy or capable, despite being quite competent. Impostor syndrome can negatively impact relationships when a family member prioritizes career success over time with families or children. Partners and families can suffer when someone spends too much time trying to prove themselves in a professional capacity to the detriment of their personal lives."