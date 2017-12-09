How 'intuitive eating' helped this woman love her body and get healthy

For most of her life, Michelle Vina-Baltsas was obsessed with food.

The 51-year-old struggled with her weight and was always on a diet. She became thin in her mid-40s, but gained the weight back in two years.

“I was just exhausted and I didn’t want to do it anymore,” Vina-Baltsas told NBC.

That’s when Vina-Baltsas discovered intuitive eating, an eating philosophy developed by authors Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch. An anti-diet approach to wellness, intuitive eating focuses on respecting one’s body and honoring one’s health. According to Vina-Baltsas, the philosophy encourages people to listen to what their bodies need. That is, to make healthy yet enjoyable food choices without restricting their caloric intake.

“Listening to that intuitive voice helps us to understand when we are hungry, when we are feeling full, and using these things to guide us in terms of our eating, [and] the choices that we make in terms of eating,” says Vina-Baltsas.

Let go of the number on the scale

Most people who struggle with their weight are too focused on being thin, explains Vina-Baltsas, who is now a certified intuitive eating counselor.

“When people decide they’re done with dieting — they’re tired with the restriction — one of the things that they need to also let go of is the number on the scale, because true freedom cannot be found when you’re focusing on a number,” she says. “Because that number will then guide your food choices and it will keep you in that perpetual cycle of dieting.”

Stop bargaining with yourself

People who struggle with their weight often feel that it is their fault, says Vina-Baltsas.

“So they bargain with themselves and they say, ‘Yeah, that was because I was going through this at the time, or because I wasn’t disciplined enough, or because I didn’t want to go food shopping, or because I was lazy,’” she says. “And they start to really rip themselves down and make it about them when really that’s not the case.”