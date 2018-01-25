Pick your poison

Hackston says that in order to nail down the type of exercise that’s best for you, it’s important to first know and understand your personality. He points to the Myers-Briggs MBTI test as a way to determine this. “If you’re a creative type, for instance, you probably have an intuitive personality and and variety is important to you,” he says. “In that case, you would probably get bored with the same old routine, so make sure you have some variety in there.”

Jessica Matthews, senior advisor for the American Council on Exercise, and professor of integrative wellness at Point Loma Nazarene University, has developed a test specifically for the task of matching personality to exercise. She says that people have found their right type of physical activity when they truly enjoy and look forward to the experience. “From a behavior change perspective, the more you enjoy the activity, the more likely you are to stick with it,” she says. “Ultimately, it’s through consistency that meaningful improvements to health and well being occur.”

Ready to play matchmaker? Follow these basic guidelines:

If you’re an introvert:

You probably like exercise for its quiet, head-clearing benefits. Matthews recommends activities like endurance sports (swimming, cycling, running), one-on-one personal training, rock climbing, golf, or mind-body disciplines like yoga and Pilates. “Mind-body exercise is non-judgmental in nature and is more process-oriented versus goal- or performance-oriented,” she says. “This allows introverts to feel comfortable.”

If you’re an extrovert:

High-energy fitness classes like Zumba, HIIT and U-Jam are all right up your alley. So too are fitness meet ups, like hikes, stand-up paddle boarding classes, or yoga in the park. Team sports and partner-based, creative activities like aerial classes are other options for the exerciser who draws energy from others.

Of course, there will always be outliers, such as the extrovert who puts on headphones and heads off for a run in search of some quiet time. “An individual’s specific intention for his or her workout may lead them to fall outside the basic parameters,” says Matthews.

Still, at the end of the day, finding that perfect match will serve you for a long time to come. Pett has been doing yoga with the same group of women for four years now. “It was yoga that got me in the door,” she says, “but the relationships that keep me coming back.”