The Basics Cover More Than You May Know

Regardless of where you live or what carrier you choose, your plan should cover various preventive care services with no out-of-pocket fee. These services include everything from cancer screenings to children’s autism screenings to vaccines.

Dr. Obianuju Helen Okoye, a public health physician and healthcare consultant in St. Louis, MO notes many people don’t know just how much they have access to do with their plans.

“Advice on how to breastfeed is free across the board,” says Dr. Okoye. “Pregnant women can get breast pumps for free which is important to know because they can cost anywhere from $150 to $300. A lot of people may not be getting a lot of these things because they think they have to pay extra for it, but they don’t.”

A recent survey from online insurance marketplace Policygenius found that 78 percent of people couldn’t identify the basic benefits their insurance is required to cover.

“All private health insurance plans (on-exchange, off-exchange and employer-provided plans) must cover preventative services at no cost, even if they haven’t reached their deductible,” says Jennifer Fitzgerald, the CEO and co-founder of Policygenius. “Before looking outside of your insurance for benefits, make sure you’re fully taking advantage of what you already have.”

Once you go beyond the basics, things get more complicated, and it’s essential to do some digging around online and to speak with a healthcare representative to get the most out of your plan. Unfortunately, there’s no simple guide to explain which plan touts what perk, as every state, provider, and policy is different, but here’s what you’ll want to keep in mind while you’re investigating.

Save Medical, Dental, Vision And Possibly Childcare With An FSA

A flexible spending account (FSA) allows you to set aside pre-tax money for medical costs not covered by insurance, making them pretty sweet tax advantages. An FSA has a contribution cap of $2650, but only $500 is eligible to roll over into the next year, so when you’re putting money in, be confident you’re going to use it on eligible expenses. Another catch: an FSA isn’t an option for people who are unemployed or freelance, with Fitzgerald noting “FSAs are only available to you through an employer.”

David Rae, CFP, AIF, and president, founder of DRM Wealth Management LLC adds that if you do qualify for an FSA, you can use the money for anything health-related including dentistry, vision, and virtually anything doctor-ordered (the chiropractor counts!). “But hold on to receipts to back it up,” Rae adds.

Another type of FSA you may be eligible for is a Dependent Care FSA (DCFSA), which allows you to invest up to $2,500 a year in pre-tax dollars towards childcare services (double that if your are married and file a joint return). Rae adds that there’s no rollover option here, but that “most parents have a pretty good idea that they’ll spend that $5,000.” You can also use these funds for the care of a relative who lives with you and cannot be on their own.

Check Out Gyms Even Without an FSA

Orestis of GWG Life adds that you may be able to use your FSA to cover gym costs, though “it does depend on the plan.”

That said, you may not even need an FSA to save on a fitness membership. If the gym has a partnership with your insurance company (as Rae notes an increasing number of gyms do), they’ll likely give you a discount regardless of what type of plan you have.

And if you can’t get to the gym because of a chronic health condition or other valid reason, Dr. Okoye recommends talking with the insurance company, noting that “some will provide at-home personal trainers or fitness equipment.”

Again, it really depends on the insurance company, but it’s worth a shot as this benefit does exist, and Okoye finds that “a lot of people may not be taking advantage of it.”

Same goes for visits to therapists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, and other licensed healthcare professionals who may not accept insurance. Not only should you be able to use your FSA for these expenditures, you may be able to seek some form of reimbursement for the cost of visits from your insurance company.

“Not all plans have the same amount of visits allowed, so be conscious of how many times you can go and be covered,” says Rae.