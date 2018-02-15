How often do the happiest couples have sex? (It's less than you think)

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Throw on your favorite sitcom, head to the movie theater or pick up a classic piece of literature, and you’ll find recurring motif: all these couples dance away “happily ever after.” Even scrolling through your social media feeds can have you wondering, “Is my relationship normal?” especially when it comes to sex and intimacy.

“We have lots of expectations about how relationships are ‘supposed’ to look,” says Dr. Logan Levkoff, who received her PhD in human sexuality, marriage and family life education from New York University. “Many times, this fairy-tale model doesn’t mimic our lives or our realities.”

How Often Should You Have Sex?

Regarding sex — and how much we “should” be having — Levkoff says there’s no ‘normal,’ and that all relationships are different. “Normal” is whatever feels fulfilling for you and your partner, and communication plays a key role in making sure both parties feel fulfilled.

That said, a 2017 study that appeared in the Archives of Sexual Behavior found that the average adult currently enjoys sex 54 times a year, which equates to about once a week. This is less sex, by about nine per year, compared to a similar study done in the 1990s. Interestingly, though, another study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science — which surveyed over 30,000 Americans over 40 years for three different projects — discovered that a once weekly frequency was the Goldilocks standard for happiness. Couples who had sex more than once a week didn’t report being any happier, and those who had sex less than once a week reported feeling less fulfilled.

The Importance of Sexual Intimacy

Sexual intimacy is vital in any relationship, and not just for the sensual pleasure of it all.

“Closeness and connection is a human need,” explains Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a NYC-based licensed clinical psychologist. “When in a long-term relationship it's important to reconnect through sex. The brain chemicals released during sex further enhances bonding.”

Levkoff concurs, adding that sex doesn’t always have to be limited to intercourse, either. Physical intimacy — including cuddling, oral and manual stimulation and sharing of sexual fantasies — contribute to this bonding. At the end of the day, the focus shouldn’t be on hitting a “magic number,” but rather on meeting the needs of both partners and bonding through intimacy as a couple.

5 Reasons We're Not Having Enough Sex

While it’s perfectly normal to not be up for sex from time to time, things become problematic when sex becomes a chore, and when physical intimacy is no longer a priority in your relationship. To fix it, you must understand the causes and then make appropriate changes.

1. Stress

Stress manifests a multitude of ways and impacts both mental and physical health. Mentally, it can make you feel overwhelmed, checked out, irritable and even depressed. Physically, you can experience upset stomachs and headaches, induced by excess cortisol in the blood. All of the above can put a major damper on your libido, says Levkoff.

To reduce stress, be on the lookout for symptoms and anticipate stressors. Reprioritize what’s important to you, don’t be afraid to say no, meditate, do breathing exercises, and carve out time for yourself and your partner. Also, take care of your body by eating well, getting adequate sleep and exercising often.