Fasting may seem like a drastic way to lose weight, but it can be safe and effective when done in moderation, according to self-improvement blogger Dave Wentworth.

The mechanical engineer, who lives in Michigan, decided to try the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet after joining a weight-loss competition at his job in 2011. Simply put, the diet required him to eat normally five days a week and fast for two.

“In simple terms, it’s eating as normally as you can for five days of the week and then on two days — for two 24-hour periods — you don’t eat,” Wentworth tells NBC News BETTER.

That doesn’t mean you starve yourself for two days, Wentworth explains. It means that for two non-consecutive days of the week, you eat only one meal. On fasting days, for example, he skipped breakfast and lunch, and only ate dinner.

“It’s a simple way to get basically a 20 percent reduction in total calories overall,” says the engineer.

Here’s the breakdown of Wentworth’s diet:

Monday: Eat normal (or what’s considered a normal amount of calories for one day)

Tuesday: Fasting day (skip breakfast and lunch)

Wednesday: Eat normal

Thursday: Fasting day

Friday: Eat normal

Saturday: Eat normal

Sunday: Eat normal

Wentworth says the diet worked because it allowed him to be flexible.

Non-Fasting Days

Five days out of the week, Wentworth ate what would be considered a normal amount of calories to eat in a day. (How many calories a person needs to eat in a day varies between individuals and gender.) Like any diet, the 5:2 diet required him to be somewhat careful about what he ate, he says, since he had to ensure he was staying at a caloric deficit throughout the week.

For example, he would have a protein shake for breakfast, a chicken stir fry for lunch and a typical dinner with meat and vegetables, he says.

“Kind of the standard grain, protein and a veggie kind of setup,” Wentworth explains.

You can eat some unhealthy foods, he added, but don’t overdo it.