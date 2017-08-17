How to ditch dieting and learn to eat like you love yourself

After giving birth to two sons, health and wellness coach Julie Stubblefield found herself gaining weight. Years of yo-yo dieting and countless hours at the gym left her frustrated.

Then, in 2011, the Virginia mom said goodbye to dieting and began to follow her own philosophy: “Eat like you love yourself.”

“I stopped dieting and instead just started putting nutritious and nourishing food in my body as often as possible,” she says. Stubblefield dropped 20 pounds in two months.

The key to her success, she explains, was saying ‘no’ to dieting.

Julie Stubblefield, before and after weight loss. Courtesy Julie Stubblefield

How diet and fitness programs work against you

Over-restricting food

The Fit Mom Revolution blogger warns that quick-fix dieting programs market self-abuse. They often urge you to reduce or cut out whole good groups from your diet, like carbohydrates, she says, which can be harmful.

“When we say we shouldn’t eat them or we should limit a certain percentage of our daily consumption or what-have-you, we assume that they are bad,” she says.

When we label certain foods as “bad,” she explains, it makes us feel like we are bad people for eating them.

“Granted, yes, some foods are not the best choices for us to have on a regular schedule or basis, but it doesn’t mean we should ban foods from our bodies,” says the wellness coach. “It just creates an unhealthy relationship with them.”