Obstacle #2: Working Through Illness or Injury

Illness and injury can’t be anticipated. The best you can do is live as healthy a lifestyle as possible, exercise within your limits and allow yourself a break when it’s needed.

Allow yourself to rest. I’ve been waging a lifelong battle against chronic neck pain and headaches, but it’s a battle I’ve been winning more and more often as I sought treatment from my doctor and worked with my personal trainer to learn which movements to avoid. That said, there are still weeks when I have to skip a workout or two in order to avoid headaches. Early on in this project, I would try to push through in my quest to perform every workout on my calendar, but I’ve learned to allow myself days off without guilt when they’re needed.

Mix up your routine to stay motivated. An obstacle I hadn't really considered came when my wife sustained a rib injury that forced her to take a month off from going to the gym. Until her injury, I didn't realize how reliant I had become on the push she gave me to go to the gym on the days I was a bit less motivated. To overcome this obstacle, I made some minor adjustments to my workout to add some intensity and just shake things up. These changes kept me focused and motivated to keep working hard.

Obstacle #3: Don’t be Derailed by Schedule Changes

This may seem like a minor issue, but there have been a few times when I was thrown off track by what seems like a subtle change in my schedule.

I work from home. During the school year, I set my alarm to make sure my son is getting ready and then to drive him to school. During the summer, we are an alarm clock–free home. This past summer, I realized that I was staying up later in the evenings and usually eating one additional snack later at night.

More recently, my son got his first job, working 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. a few nights a week. That means that my wife and I are free to go out to dinner or see an early movie a little more often.

Neither of these schedule shifts seems like a huge deal, as long as I make wise choices and plan ahead to have the calories available for a dinner out or some late-night snacking. The problem is, we become less and less likely to make healthy choices as the day wears on and we get tired. I had to either adjust my caloric intake earlier in the day to create room for the additional calories later on, or develop the discipline to stick to my plan despite the changes to my routine. I use a combination of those two strategies to stay the course as often as I can.

Obstacle #4: Dips in Motivation

A dip in motivation may be the toughest obstacle of all, as it’s often impossible to anticipate, or even explain. There are two options when this happens, both of which are valid:

Allow yourself to take a break. Sometimes you just need a psychological break, and it’s important to give yourself permission to take it easy at times. That said, don’t let these breaks linger too long or you risk the creation of a new negative habit. After a few days off, push yourself to get back at it.

Sometimes you just need a psychological break, and it’s important to give yourself permission to take it easy at times. That said, don’t let these breaks linger too long or you risk the creation of a new negative habit. After a few days off, push yourself to get back at it. Push through. There are going to be times when your legs feel heavy, your muscles feel weak or you’re just not in the mood to exercise — and that’s fine! Instead of taking the day off entirely, do something of a lower intensity that keeps you moving. Don’t feel like doing your usual high-intensity elliptical workout? Go for a walk or easy bike ride instead. If you just keep moving, no matter the pace, you will eventually reach your goal.

Tip of the Week

A vacation should be a break from the stressors in your life, not from the things that keep you happy, healthy and centered. There are elements of your daily routine that should be maintained while you’re on vacation, even if they must be modified. A walk on the treadmill may become an after-dinner walk through a new city. If you’re counting calories or fat intake, allow yourself a break but be mindful of what, when and how much you’re eating.

There’s no reason that vacation has to be a complete disruption to your lifestyle-change efforts. Plan ahead and try to find the right balance between taking a break and staying the course.

Do you have tips and strategies you use to keep yourself on track when traveling or when hosting family? Share them with me on Twitter or check out my Instagram.