How to prep your home for allergy season

Spring is in the air, which unfortunately for many of us means sneezing, itchy eyes, congestion and other symptoms associated with seasonal allergic reactions, aka, hay fever. According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, roughly 7.8 percent of adults suffer from hay fever.

Outside of clinical treatments (which may take years to complete), one can't really "cure" springtime allergies, but there are actions we can take in our home to curb and even prevent attacks. We’ve compiled a list of doctor-recommended tips to make springtime more bearable for the millions of us who struggle (myself included).

Limit Outdoor Activity On High Pollen Count Days

The main factor that triggers allergic reactions is pollen. Our immune system mistakes pollen as a foreign threat and releases antibodies that attack the allergens, which then releases histamines, causing the familiar runny nose, itchy eyes and throat among other possible symptoms. And one needn't be near blossoming flowers to react. "Pollen particles can travel up to 50 miles," says Dr. Tania Elliott, allergist and chief medical officer at EHE. "So, you're not in the clear in an urban area, especially with these crazy high pollen counts we're seeing and the extreme weather changes caused by global warming."

Elliott adds that these "crazy high" pollen count days, increasing in number, don't just occur on warm, sunny days; in fact, rainy days can be worse. "A thunderstorm dredges up all the pollen, which disperses and bursts by the thunder and lightning, so it's a fallacy that [nice] spring days are more likely to trigger a reaction."

Additionally, pollen allergies may be made worse by diesel exhaust, because, as Dr. Efren Rael, allergist and immunologist at Stanford Children’s Health points out, pollen can bind to these and other air pollutants, creating a kind of supercharged allergen.

Shower When You Get Home and Wash Clothes In Hot Water

"Ever walk outside and see your car covered in pollen?" asks Elliott. “Well, the same thing happens to us, even if we don't see it.” Which is why it's important to shower as soon as we get home.

We should also leave our shoes on a mat by the door to prevent tracking pollen in, Elliott adds, as well as toss all our exposed clothing in the wash immediately. “Wash the clothes at maximum heat,” adds Elliott.

Wash Your Bedding Weekly At A Minimum

If there's only one room you can keep totally allergy-proof this time of year, make it your bedroom, if only because you spend a good six to eight hours a night there. Wash all the bedding weekly at minimum (also on high heat, Dr. Elliott says) and get encasing slips for your mattress, boxspring and pillows. Wash these weekly as well.

Few scents are quite as lovely as those of freshly aired linens, but you should forego line drying during allergy season to avoid bringing in more pollen. Go for the dryer.