It’s that time of year where you load up the car and road trip it to your favorite beach town or pack that carry-on and jet-set to a beautiful locale for a relaxing summer break.

We know that putting up that out of office reply and taking a much needed vacation is good for our health. And also, our career. What isn’t so healthy? The hours spent sitting, cramped in the passenger seat or the economy cabin trying to get to your destination.

The major risk that comes with sitting for prolonged periods of time — whether it's in a car or on a plane — is stiffness in joints and muscles and stagnation of fluids,” says Dr. Karena Wu, celebrity physical therapist and owner of ActiveCare Physical Therapy in NYC and Mumbai. “Stationary positions like sitting can lead to pooling of fluids in the lower extremities which can lead to swelling and even potential clotting of blood (deep vein thrombosis). Stiffness can be due to the positioning of the joints into a shortened position and the reduced motion which means your fluid in your joint can be more viscous when you first move.”

You may not be able to avoid that long flight or hours in the car, but you can make some adjustments to the way you’re sitting — and have some exercises on hand that will help reduce the impact on your body.

A better stand in the airport security line

According to a survey conducted by AAA, 88 million Americans plan to take family vacations this year, and of those, 35 percent plan to visit an international destination — which likely means a long flight is in their future. When it comes to flying, the hazards start when you arrive at the airport and get in the security line. Wu recommends making a few adjustments while you wait to get through security. First and foremost, put down those heavy bags. When you do pick them up to move in line, turn it into an exercise session (while also protecting your back) with these moves: