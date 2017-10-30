Are you and your partner always at odds? Negativity bias may be to blame, according to California-based marriage therapist Lisa Brookes.

A “negativity bias” refers to the neuroscience of feeling threatened by your partner even when there isn’t a reason to be, according to the therapist.

“When couples get in a pattern of behaving over long enough, they start to create their own negativity bias within the dynamic where they both are assuming that the other is going to respond in a certain way and it’s negative,” Brookes tells NBC News BETTER.

The pattern becomes automatic: One partner anticipates the other will behave a certain way and gets defensive before anything has happened, she explains.

“They’re defending before they even need to defend,” Brookes says, “just assuming the other is not on the same page as them.”

How we develop negativity bias

Negativity bias develops as a result of bad experiences we’ve had in the past, according to Brookes. She says for some people, it starts as early as childhood, when we learn to project bad experiences we’ve had with parents and caretakers onto others.

“When someone with a strong negativity bias as an individual comes into a relationship, they can be kind of pre-existent to assume things aren’t going to go well — their partner won’t respond well, their partner won’t be faithful, their partner won’t be trustworthy, despite indicators that are different — and so it’s something that the individual really needs to work to get a handle on,” she says.

Many people also develop negativity bias from past relationships, she adds. Those of us who have suffered through loveless relationships, infidelity and physical and emotional abuse are particularly vulnerable, she explains.