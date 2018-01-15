Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

The new year offers a fresh start to improve your health and wellness, and without a doubt, most resolutions focus on these aspects of our lives. Yet, a commonly cited stat suggests that the vast majority of people — over 90 percent— don’t feel like they successfully achieve their resolutions. Stack the odds in your favor this year with these tips from leading wellness experts around the globe.

Exercise your Willpower

If you think about willpower like a muscle, you’ll realize it needs to be conditioned. Jen Johnson, a mindfulness teacher, personal coach and counselor specializing in health and wellness recommends learning and practicing strategies for improving willpower. “These include practicing meditation, reducing stress, exercising, getting adequate sleep and relaxing,” she says.

Just Breathe

Many of the experts I turned to recommend the simple act of breathing as a way to stay focused on your goals. Johnson says a mindfulness practice helps build awareness, reduce stress and develop focus. This practice works, she says, because “people who are stressed or distracted are more likely to give into temptations and allow their impulses to direct their choices.”

If you’re a meditation skeptic, start with just a few minutes a day. “It’s a great way to bring some clarity and perspective to your day to keep you on track with your goals,” says Tiffany Cruikshank, L.A.c., MAOM, RYT, a yoga, meditation and wellness expert and founder of Yoga Medicine. “I recommend doing this first thing when you get out of bed to prepare for your day. It doesn’t need to be anything fancier than just finding a comfortable seat, closing your eyes and noticing your breath. When your mind wanders off, simply bring it back to your breath. Each time you bring yourself back to your breath it’s like doing a bicep curl for your mind,” she explains.

Imagine What Success Looks Like

Nutritionist Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, author of Slim Down Now, suggests visualizing your goals. “I visualize myself experiencing the benefits tied to the behavior change or goal I’m working on. When I can envision my future self, it helps me to know that the benefits I’ll be gaining are worth the effort,” says Sass.

Cruikshank is also a fan of this technique — especially as a way to start your day. After finding a comfortable seat and taking a moment to notice your breath, she suggests vividly visualizing your goal. “Picture what it looks and feels like to have attained that goal. Picture yourself going through a typical day once you have attained your goal and make it as vivid as possible. Take a couple minutes to really let it sink in, then take a deep breath and a moment to feel content just as you are before you go off to your day.” The reason this is so effective, she explains, “is because when we approach our goals from a place of inadequacy, it’s much harder to maintain them long term.”

Though visualization is a technique that can be used for everyone, James P. Owen, author of Just Move!: A New Approach to Fitness after 50, has specific tips for older adults. “How older people think about themselves and their demographic peers is a huge impediment to fitness. Banish thoughts of yourself as old, slow and weak, and resist any comparisons to your younger self. In their place, picture the stronger, more youthful version of yourself that you’re on your way to becoming.”

Be Your Own Best Friend

What I’ve found from working with people over many years is that you’re likely your worst critic. You know that inner voice in your head? The one that that makes you feel ashamed when you’ve slipped up — whether because you skipped spin class all week or said yes to a few cookies during an afternoon slump. It’s time to quiet that voice.

“Perfection doesn't exist so let go of that notion and instead, set positive intentions that are rooted in self-love and self-respect,” suggests Katie Cavuto MS, RD of Nourish.Breathe.Thrive blog. “Enter into your intentions with compassion and understanding that you are aiming to do your best, but realistically you expect that you may stray from your path. If and when you do, gently remind yourself of your intention and continue to move forward. Gradually, you will find that you stay centered more than not,” promises Cavuto. She also recommends some broad goals for eating better this year, such as ‘I eat to nourish my body’, ‘I am doing my best to eat more whole foods’ and ‘My intention is to eat more vegetables everyday.’ “These intentions focus on adding things to your plate versus taking things away,” she notes.

Owen is another expert who agrees with this approach. “Rather than scolding yourself or dwelling on ‘shoulds’ when your motivation flags, remind yourself of the kind of person you are and aspire to be — someone of action, strength and resolve. Think back to times when you’ve persevered toward a long-term goal, and to the promises you’ve kept to others. Now you’re going to keep your promise to yourself, because that’s who you are!”