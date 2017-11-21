How to say 'I'm sorry' and really mean it

What makes a good apology? It’s a question we may be ruminating on as disgraced celebrities like Louis CK respond to allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. Surely, these are extreme situations where a possible crime has taken place and an apology may not cut it. But what is the right way to say we’re sorry that doesn’t merely relieve our guilt or get us out of hot water, but best serves the person we hurt?

“Making a truly authentic apology is perhaps one of the most challenging relationship skills because for most people, it is so very difficult to admit wrongdoing,” says Jude Treder-Wolff, a clinical social worker, certified group psychotherapist and creative arts therapist. “The reasons for this range from old, unprocessed resentments that can seem to justify the wrongdoing, defenses that block our ability to see that we are capable of inflicting pain on someone we love, to feeling so overwhelmed by the knowledge that we have caused someone else pain that we shut down when it comes to communicating about it.”

Consider the Motive Behind Your Apology

Ask yourself what’s motivating the apology. Is it coming from a sincere place of remorse and a desire to improve? Or do you just want to smooth things over? This apology prep-phase, if you will, is essential. One of the reasons it’s difficult for many of us to take the remorseful statements of these famous men seriously is because they seem to be apologizing solely because they got busted. That prompts the question: Is this really about the hurt party’s well being, or is it about yours?

“It’s important to take time to think about what your true purpose is in making the apology,” says Javanne Golob, a clinical social worker. “Is it a power play? Is it to get your way? Is it to manipulate the situation? Or is it to honor the offended party's feelings, take responsibilities for your actions, repair the relationship and learn from your mistakes?”

Before you apologize, make sure the apology is coming from the right place. From there, you may want to consider implementing what Dr. Jill Murray, a psychotherapist and the author of The Empowered Woman’s Guide to Divorce refers to as “the four Cs of apology: confession, contrition, compassion and consistent change of behavior.” Here are the four steps to a better apology:

1. Go Ahead and Confess, But No Excuses — You Did This

The act of confessing sounds simple enough, but your language and phrasing are critical.

“The party needs to tell the victim what she or he did without excuses or blame,” says Murray. “[As opposed to] ‘I did this because you did that,’ or ‘I did this because I was drunk,’ etc.”

You’ll also want to nix the ‘ifs, ands or buts.’ Stay focused on the facts of what you did, not your own estimation of the damage. Or, as David White, director of the conflict management program at Seton Hall University School of Law says, don’t “don’t qualify the atonement.”

“In many instances, shifting the blame inflicts a new, and perhaps unintended level of anger or betrayal,” says White. Tiffany Ashenfelter, a therapist notes that a bad apology could start with “I'm sorry if you felt…” or “I'm sorry that you…” as “both of these place responsibility on the other part. A better option might sound like: ‘I'm sorry for the pain my words/actions caused.’”