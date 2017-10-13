Whether she’s getting ready for a new client session or a presentation, life coach Helen McLaughlin has a tendency to over prepare. She says the urge to prepare stems from a fear of being seen as a novice. But, she says, it is often a waste of time.

“I think a lot of it is just general human insecurity,” McLaughlin tells Better. “Not wanting to be laughed at, not wanting to be made fun of — all that stuff we endured as kids — and it still hangs around in adulthood.”

But despite our natural inclination to research, organize and memorize before important events, McLaughlin says the best way to prepare for a new situation is to not prepare for it at all.

Get over “performance mentality”

People who are chronically overprepared tend to suffer from “performance mentality,” or the need to present oneself as an expert, according to McLaughlin.

“You feel like, ‘I need to be ready to get on stage, to be seen, to be appreciated,’” she says. “And I think what I’ve come to see is that that actually sucks all the air out of your presence. You can’t really be present if you’re performing.”

The best way to get over performance mentality, according to McLaughlin, is to accept that you are a beginner and be willing to be seen as such.

The only way to truly learn is from experience

McLaughlin says preparation teaches us little. The best way to learn something, she says, is to throw yourself into it. It’s what she calls “experiential learning.”

“Experiential learning would be actually doing the thing and then gleaning from that whatever lessons there might be,” she explains.

When people go into a new situation, whether it’s making a speech or trying a new sport, they tend to make preparation their objective. They should instead focus on making the experience their objective, says McLaughlin.