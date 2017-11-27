How to survive Thanksgiving when politics loom large

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a family member with politics you find appalling will say something infuriating at the Thanksgiving table.

We’ve been here before. The first Thanksgiving after the 2016 election was so tense that politically-divided families shortened their turkey dinners by 20-30 minutes last year, one study found.

This Thanksgiving — the first after the inauguration of President Trump — people are as dug in as ever, experts say, but instead of pondering just the election results, they now have policies argue about — everything from health care and taxes to immigration.

This Year, It's Not Just One Thing — It's Dozens

“The challenge we have for this Thanksgiving… is you’re still walking into a minefield, except now you have 17 different kinds of mines, versus one kind,” said Joshua Klapow, a clinical psychologist and associate professor in the School of Public Health at The University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“Last year, you could say, ‘Alright, we’re not talking about the election.’ But this year, you almost cannot get into a social topic without getting into politics.”

Even a subject as innocuous as the weather could lead to a debate about climate change.

“I have never encountered anything remotely like what we’ve had going on at dinner tables across America the last couple of years,” said Thomas P. Farley, also known as “Mister Manners” and an etiquette expert at What Manners Most.

“Some people are even skipping out on family gatherings because they just simply don’t want to deal with the conversations.”

Don’t deprive your family of your presence just for that reason. Here are a few tips for hosts and guests to keep in mind:

1. Don’t talk about politics — just don’t do it

The No. 1 rule is to avoid talking about politics at the family Thanksgiving gathering — it’s not worth it and you’re not going to change anyone’s mind.

The hosts should set down ground rules, particularly if they know there are family members who are going to spar, Farley said. You can say on the invitation: “Host’s prerogative: I would like to request no political conversation at the party whatsoever — let’s focus on what we’re thankful for.”

2. Do allow a conversation about sexual harassment

With so many stories about sexual misconduct coming to light this year, Klapow predicts there will be much more family discussion about intimacy, flirting, workplace harassment and sex.

“I would tell every adult who is going into Thanksgiving: You’d better be prepared for the topic to come up,” he said.

A family member may share a #MeToo story, revealing for the first time she was assaulted. Teenagers may ask tough questions about what it means to grope, fondle or expose. The topic is too important to avoid, Klapow said. If it comes up, a calm discussion about respect, and what’s right and wrong, is fine — just be aware there may be children listening. Some conversations should be more private, he advised.