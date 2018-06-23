How well do you know your barbecue food safety facts?

Get the Better newsletter.

It’s officially summer. Which means it’s also officially time to throw open the doors, fire up the grill and take your dining outdoors.

But from the condiment table to the cooler, there are diet landmines everywhere you turn. And that’s just scratching the surface of the dangers that lurk at your outdoor barbecue. Food safety is a huge concern as the temperatures heat up and people take their cooking and eating out of the kitchen and into the backyard. When it comes to safely handling food and preventing food-borne illness this season, how do you stack up?

NBC News health and nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom puts your summer barbecue knowledge to the test with these common nutrition and food safety dilemmas. Quiz yourself now to stay safe later!

You’re at the condiment table, is ketchup a better or worse choice than BBQ sauce?

Answer: Better

Ketchup is known for being a high-sugar topping, so you may be surprised to hear that barbecue sauce actually clocks in higher. Not only does it have more sugar per tablespoon, but it’s higher in calories and sodium too, says Fernstrom. In fact, “there’s 30 percent more calories in barbecue sauce,” she says. The best pick on the condiment table? Mustard, which has only 5 calories per tablespoon — plus you tend to use much less when using it to top hot dogs and hamburgers.

Is potato salad a better or worse choice than pasta salad?

Answer: Better

Yes, they are both mayo-based salads, but potato salad — with fewer calories and more nutrients per serving — will be the better option when choosing a side. “Pasta salad is usually made with regular, white pasta. Potatoes are really a vegetable, and if you leave the skins on you’re going to get all of the nutrients of potatoes,” says Fernstrom. “Plus, when you dress a potato salad you’re usually going to use less dressing, whether it’s mayonnaise or a vinaigrette, than on a pasta salad. So you’ll get fewer calories and more nutrients.” And stick with a ½ cup serving size, she adds.

Is beer a better or worse drink choice than a margarita?

Answer: Better

Many of us steer clear of beer, thinking its caloric and can cause bloating, but it’s actually the smarter pick at the backyard bar. In fact, most beers contain half the amount of calories as a mixed drink made with juice, says Fernstrom. “If you’re going to have some alcohol, a beer is the better choice. A beer, especially when portion controlled in a bottle, is about 150 calories,” says Fernstrom. “When you have an alcoholic drink, most of them are going to be mixed with fruit juice that has a lot of sugar, and that’s going to be double the calories, or more if the serving is bigger.”

Is it better or worse to rinse raw chicken in the sink before cooking?

Answer: Worse

You may think you’re taking the right steps by rinsing your chicken before throwing it on the grill, but you’re actually increasing the chances of contaminating your kitchen and spreading bacteria. “Just pat it dry,” says Fernstrom. “Washing it spreads bacteria all over the counter and sink; it’s easier to cross contaminate. When you cook it on the grill, all the bacteria will be killed from the heat. So resist the impulse to wash your chicken and put it right on the grill.”