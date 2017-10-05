How Your Brain Changes After Baby

The moment you have your little one in your arms, your life changes forever. As cliché as that sounds, it’s true. And not just because there’s now a tiny human to keep alive and who's essentially your new boss, but because your brain goes through some pretty crazy changes. This rewiring can explain the love that feels like it bubbles up from nowhere (and you thought you adored your dog before…) and why anxieties and irrational fears suddenly pop up.

“We know that evolutionarily it’s so important to support our children to grow up and be productive. Because of that and the physical changes a woman goes through during pregnancy, it’s not surprising that a significant transformation in the brain happens after having kids — and that’s what we see in our research,” says Pilyoung Kim, Ph.D., associate professor in the department of psychology at the University of Denver.

She’s talking about a core neurocircuitry in the brain that is designed to support parenting and caregiving of your offspring. “These brain changes start in pregnancy and continue into the post-partum period,” says Kim.

First, you have the reward circuits in your brain. As Kim explains, there are a number of regions in your noggin that are connected to each other and communicate through levels of the feel-good neurotransmitter dopamine. Those same areas illuminate when you bite into a big juicy burger or have sex with your partner. “For parents, these circuits are particularly sensitive to their baby,” she explains.