And since we made a conscious decision to stop saying 'help,' oh, a few years ago, the word grates like fingernails on a chalkboard when I hear it or any of its ilk; there's also “dad's going to babysit,” which, translated, means, “it's not dad's job to take care of his own child; he's helping mom.”

How did the word get so ingrained? And what are we doing about it as a society? Clearly it's time.

A recent essay by Gemma Hartley for Harper's Bazaar struck a nerve when she wrote that “emotional labor is the unpaid job men still don't understand.” Partway through the compelling piece, which leads with her frustration that her husband failed to understand what she wanted – needed – for her Mother's Day gift was for him to do the emotional labor of finding and hiring housecleaning help, she writes:

He said he’d try to do more cleaning around the house to help me out. He restated that all I ever needed to do was ask him for help, but therein lies the problem. I don't want to micromanage housework. I want a partner with equal initiative. Gemma Hartley

Even today, in 2017, the best of husbands are still waiting to be asked for help.

But some are catching on. A blog post titled I don't help my wife and you shouldn't either went viral last month, the idea resonating with readers.

It's no surprise many of us are reacting so strongly to such a little word.

“We know that people have emotional responses to certain words,” relationship expert Terri Orbuch, Ph. D., author of "5 Simple Steps To Take Your Marriage From Good To Great," tells NBC News BETTER. And certainly, “'help' can be an emotionally reactive word.” (It's also so deeply embedded in our lexicon that the therapist herself used it several times during conversation before catching herself.)

Can removing this word from our vocabulary be the answer to relationship woes?

Well, it's a start, says Dr. Orbuch. “One way is to change perception is to change our language.”

The perception at question, of course, is whose responsibility home labor is. Ahh, the never-ending battle.

“When we add up these great time surveys … we know men are doing more than ever,” Dr. Orbuch says. “Nonetheless, women continue to do more in terms of home labor and child care than men. [And] regardless of division of household labor women still do the emotional responsibility … they're still responsible for organizing who does what around the house or saying to partner will you do x, y, or x?”

True. I may not be using the word 'help,' but that's still what I'm asking for when I request my husband's presence in the laundry room.

And it just takes one look at the response to the Harper's Bazaar article or the viral Facebook post to see many people are ready for a change.

So ditching the word help might be one step, but how do we get to the next level, the one where, semantics aside, it's not necessary to ask for anything? Deleting a word won't change anything “unless we also have a discussion about how women feel when [their partner] says help,” says Dr. Orbuch, “and about how women do a disproportionate share of emotional labor.”

“Language is one important thing to change perceptions and improve relationships,” Dr. Orbuch goes on, “but the other, probably more important one, is that we have to share our expectations and beliefs and feelings.”