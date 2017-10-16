Combined, capacity and load limits determine how resilient a runner’s tissues are. When those limits are low, the odds for injury go up and performance can go down. This is where strength training comes in.

A 2016 meta-analysis of five studies on the impact of strength training on running found a “large beneficial effect” on running economy — the ability to use less oxygen at the same pace — three to four percent less, in fact. Most of the five studies included two to three strength sessions per week at low- to moderate-load in the range of 40 to 70 percent of one-rep max. In general, the studies involved two to four different exercises plus plyometric jumps and sprints.

Like Bronston, running coach Jason Fitzgerald is a big fan of pumping some iron, and learned the hard way as well. “My decision to roughly triple the amount of strength training in my own program came as a result of figuring out the causes of injuries and speaking with a lot of physical therapists,” he says. “Even though I was ‘strong’ in that I could run 90 miles per week, run a sub-five-minute mile, or qualify for Boston with a big cushion, I was weak in terms of muscular strength.”

Fitzgerald says that his weaknesses fell to areas that typically plague runners, the hip and glute muscles. He admits he had to change his mindset around strength work. “Just as importantly as needing to get stronger, I needed to realize that strength training is not cross-training for runners,” he says. “It’s just part of the normal training workload for runners who are interested in chasing their potential.”

“Runners want to run, I get it,” says Fitzgerald. “But if you don’t find the time for strength training, sooner or later you’ll have to make time for injuries.”

For this reason, Fitzgerald recommends strength training to all of his clients. “Ideally, every run is followed by 10 to 20 minutes of runner-specific strength or core work,” he says. “It’s specific to the muscles and movements that are important to runners. For those who want an extra challenge or to really optimize strength and mechanics, a gym workout twice per week with more substantial weight lifting is a great idea.”

When Bronston first began his strength training regimen, he took a full month off running to dial in to exactly what he would need. “I started with body weight exercises and progressed from there,” he says. “All of my pain went away after adding in the strength work.”