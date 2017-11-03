To owners, “fur babies” are babies for real.

The next time your dog-owner pal compares their dog to a child, try not to scoff or be too offended — to them, it’s true.

Some people really do prefer their dogs to other people and according a recent study published in Society and Animals, here’s one reason why: people feel more empathy toward dogs than each other.

Study participants were shown fake news clips with the exact same story of a brutal attack, except the victims were alternately a puppy, a 6-year old dog, a one-year old baby and a 30-year old person. Then they were asked questions that measured how much empathy they felt for each victim. Their findings? The younger and more vulnerable the victim (meaning puppies and small children), the more empathy they felt, meaning the adult human came in last.

Why? In their report, the scientists hypothesized that dogs, young or adult, have many of the same qualities associated with human babies, mainly vulnerability.

”As with a ‘blaming the victim’ situation, respondents might view adults as responsible for and capable of removing themselves from the abusive situation; we expect the adult to walk away, as we would think we would do if in such a situation. With a young child or a dog, respondents might see them as unable to leave a harmful situation,” the study reads.

Makes perfect sense. Another possible reason people seem to like dogs more than other people stems from a study published in Scientific Reports about the bond between man and (domesticated) beast because of their ability to communicate with facial expressions.