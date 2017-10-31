It's Worse Than We Thought: 3 New Revelations in Sleep Health

You undoubtedly realize that sleep is important, if for no other reason than you’ve experienced the grogginess and detrimental productivity effects firsthand after a night of little to no sleep. You probably also realize that a chronic lack of sleep is bad for your health, making you vulnerable to other illnesses and conditions.

However, there’s still much that scientists don’t fully understand about sleep, and we’re constantly uncovering new information about how sleep-related habits affect our health. The more we learn about sleep, the more important we understand it to be — and the latest findings confirm that a chronic lack of sleep is even worse than you thought. Here are three new eye-opening studies on subject of sleep:

Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a complex form of dementia, which develops with age and grows progressively worse, limiting your cognitive functions, impairing your memory, and even interfering with your sense of identity. It’s a frightening disease we still don’t fully understand, but researchers at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in London recently revealed they discovered correlation between lack of sleep and Alzheimer’s disease. Their study focused on sleep-disordered breathing, like sleep apnea, but may apply to a broader population struggling with getting adequate sleep.