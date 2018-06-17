No matter the initial root cause, I offer the following tips for anyone who is suffering through the loss of a loved one or relationship or anyone considering harming themselves. I share what I’ve gleaned in an effort to help others gain perspective, support and, most importantly, hope.

1. You’re Not Alone

One of the biggest lessons I can offer to individuals suffering loss of any kind is the fact that you’re truly not alone. So many people offered up to me their own personal stories of loss and how they dealt with it. I’ve spent many late nights reading other articles and stories about grief and divorce. I’ve chosen to share my story or my worries with others that have walked in my shoes before me and they have given me great advice, empathy and tips to get me to a better place.

2. Take It One Day at A Time

In the midst of my trauma, I decided to only worry about the day I was living in. I couldn’t change the past and I couldn’t control the future, as much as I wanted to. In the beginning of my divorce ordeal, I worried about how I was going to pay for five children going to college in the next four years. More recently, I was anxious about being alone without parents or a husband to provide me with support. Instead of letting myself panic, I decided to just focus on positive efforts each day to get me to the safety of my bed each night. After some time, I started to find out it got easier and easier as the days, weeks and months went on.

3. Don’t Worry About Stigmas

It’s okay to ask for help. It’s more than okay to seek medical treatment or therapy. There is nothing wrong with you or embarrassing about taking anti-depressants or anti-anxiety medications to help you transition through a tough patch in life or even take medication for your entire life. Therapy has proven to be very helpful to me to gain more perspective and understanding on how to direct my pain into positive channels like volunteering and spending even more time with my kids. As I’ve aged, I’ve learned that no one is paying that much attention to my own struggles; they are more focused on their own.

4. Grief Isn’t Permanent

When you’re deep in the mires of it, you don’t understand or comprehend you will ever feel happy again. I definitely believed that I would never find joy when I was at my lowest and saddest point. Yet, now I’ve now gained a new appreciation for what grief teaches you. Life is for learning valuable lessons to pass on to others, making other people’s lives better or happier. It is also for refining your values and where you spend your precious time. For your own sanity, lose the self-consciousness or concern about what others may or may not think of you.

Despite what you might see externally, everyone is running their own race and fighting their own private battles. We must not judge one another. There is no timeline for suffering or grief. Some people live with it for years. But it robs them of joy. Don’t waste your life wishing it was different. There is always hope and the opportunity for new beginnings. I’ve learned firsthand that you just embrace where you are today and keep on living and loving.

Kathleen Kenehan Henson is a contributor to NBC News BETTER and the founder and CEO of Agency H5, an award-winning public relations and integrated marketing firm based in Chicago. She is the mother of 5 children ages 18-9 and was recently featured in the new book Kindness in Leadership (Gay Haskins, 2018).