We’ve all been there: You’ve spent hours doing laundry and finally have a nice, clean, fresh out of the dryer pile sitting before you.

All you have to do is quickly fold, and you’re home free, the night wide open to catch up on Game of Thrones.

Ten minutes later, you’re still wrestling with the fitted bed sheet. Finally, you accept defeat, crumble it into a ball, stuff it in the back of the closet and call it a day.

There’s got to be a better way.

Yes, there is. And we’re doing to show you how to do it. Follow this simple process for a neatly folded fitted sheet every time.

How to Fold a Fitted Sheet

Start with an inside-out sheet. Bring both corners to meet, and fold the right corner over the left. Hold that corner with your right hand, and move your left hand inside the adjacent corner. Bring your right hand to meet your left hand, and fold right over left one more time. Lay your sheet on a flat surface. Fold the curved edge in so it creates a straight line. Fold it two more times.

Voila! Now you have satisfying square corners. Perfect for stacking neatly in the linen closet.