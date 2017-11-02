If you’re working like crazy and still just squeaking by, you might be relieved to learn you are far from alone. A couple of months ago, CareerBuilder released a report claiming as many as 78 percent of American full time workers are living from paycheck-to-paycheck — three percent more of us than last year. What’s more, 71 percent of us are in debt — again, three percent more of us than last year.

Though the parameters of what constitutes a livable wage varies greatly according to where you live, these staggering statistics show just how few of us have the means to make ends meet. Depending on where they live, even people who earn $100k per year say they’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, and 59 percent of people making that kind of money admitted to carrying debt. Of those 59 percent, 56 percent say they’re heavily in debt.

And that emergency stash of six month’s pay that experts keep saying we should put away? For more than half of us, it’s just not feasible. According to this survey, 56 percent of us can barely save $100 per month. All things considered, when you break it all down, most of us are just one misfortune away from financial oblivion.

They say money can’t buy happiness — but it can buy you better physical and emotional health. Why? Living paycheck-to-paycheck is incredibly stressful. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), financial stress is the top cause of stress for Americans. And it’s a well-known, scientific fact that stress has many negative ramifications on your health.