Realistic screen time solutions for kids (and their parents)

Screen time is a scorching hot button issue between parents and their children: kids can’t seem to get enough while parents struggle to keep it under control. According to Common Sense Media, 59 percent say their kids are “addicted” to their screens, while 66 percent say their kids spend too much time on screens.

Even at a very young age, the amount of screen time children crave is rapidly accelerating. Mobile media time for zero-to-eight year-olds has tripled between 2013 and 2017, from an average of 15 minutes per day to 48 minutes per day. What’s more, this craving continues to rise at this crazy clip as kids age: another infographic revealed tweens log an average of four hours and 36 minutes of screen time per day, while teens spend an average of six hours and 40 minutes on a screen. One has to wonder if these kids are forsaking sleep for phone-induced FOMO.

A primary challenge in policing screen time is hypocrisy: it’s awfully hard to set and enforce limits if you don’t abide by any yourself. Jeremy Horwitz, author of VentureBeat, who covers Apple, AI and Tech news, agrees this can be challenging. “My wife and I use our iPhones and iPads for work, reading news, communicating and more. Once you decide to give up your conventional home ‘land line’ telephone, traditional cable TV and big desktop computer in favor of a portable device, that device tends to get used for many important things and become hard to put down,” Horwitz admits.

David L. Hill, MD, FAAP, adjunct assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and program director of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Communications and Media, says too much screen time can be unhealthy for both younger and older children. “The clearest concerns regard sleep and obesity, but there are also concerns regarding aggression, mood and displacement of other healthier activities,” Hill told NBC News BETTER.

So what can parents do to better control their kids’ screen time?

1. Set clear limits

Anya Kamenetz, author of The Art of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media and Real Life, a mother of a six-year old and a toddler, monitors her own kids' screen time quite closely. “In our house video watching is a Saturdays-only activity for the big girl,” she said. “Having clear rules works well for us at this age. During the week she gets three iPad sessions of 20 minutes to half an hour. We also have exceptions like travel, vacation and sick days, but even on screen days we make sure to balance with other activities,” she says.

When kids get older and need laptops for schoolwork, it’s common for limits to get more fluid. “I have three children and two stepchildren, and screens are a huge part of all of their lives,” says Hill. In his home, family meals and bedtime are screen free, social media use is monitored, and he is “constantly assessing” how screens affect his children’s grades and moods. “It’s always a work in progress,” he admits.

Need help getting your head around when and how to set limits? You can create an action plan that works with your family's lifestyle by using the American Academy of Pediatrics' Family Media Plan.