Back in 1994, when I was a junior in college, I weighed about 190 pounds. I remember talking to a friend of mine about how I’d been gaining weight and needed to get things in check. “I’ll never weigh more than 200 pounds,” I told him. “That’s a line I just can’t cross.”

Fast forward to 2017 when I weighed 245 poundsafter steadily gaining weight during the ensuing years. At various points in my life, I’ve made usually half-hearted attempts at weight loss. What I said each time was, “My goal is to get under 200 pounds.” There was no reason for that target aside from the fact that I had some vague, romantic notion that getting under that threshold would make me feel better, not only physically, but also psychologically and emotionally.

With about six weeks left in my year-long project to adhere to the federal Physical Activity Guidelines and Dietary Guidelines, which I undertook with the support of the Science & Research Team of the American Council on Exercise, I tried to make a push to shed some more weight after sitting on a plateau for the previous month or so. I looked for ways to cut calories, but the primary changes to my lifestyle were the addition of a third resistance-training workout each week and an increase in the intensity of my cardio sessions.

Soon after making those changes, I started getting severe headaches. Headaches, usually trigged by tension in my shoulders and neck, have long been a problem for me, though they had largely subsided as I lost weight and became more active. I was also extremely fatigued all the time. It was as if my body was rebelling, or at least warning me to back off.

Many textbooks and websites offer equations to calculate “ideal body weight.” I put my information (gender, height and frame size) into a few online calculators and the numbers I received ranged from 148 to 170 pounds. Anyone who has ever seen me knows this is absurd. I would guess I last weighed 170 pounds early in high school and 148 pounds in middle school.

Clearly, there is more to the determination of “ideal body weight” than gender, height and frame size. But what considerations should you have when setting your goal?

Consider Your Health

According the body mass index (BMI) charts, I would need to weigh 163 pounds to move from the “overweight” to the “normal” category. But, do I need to reach that weight to achieve real health improvements? No!

Simply losing 5 percent of your body weight yields considerable health benefits. For me, that meant going from 245 pounds to 233 pounds, a goal I achieved in the first six weeks of my lifestyle change.

I achieved a number of the health benefits associated with losing 5% of my body weight (which I was able to achieve in only six weeks), including:

Decreased risk of sudden death from heart disease or stroke

Lowered risk of diabetes through improved blood sugar control

Reduced risk of certain cancers through reduced inflammation

Helped prevent angina (chest pain cause by insufficient oxygen reaching the heart)

Lowered cholesterol

Lowered blood pressure

Increased HDL (“good”) cholesterol and decreased triglycerides

Reduced aches and pains

Improved mobility

Easier breathing

Increased sex drive

Improved sleep quality

Reduced the risk or severity of symptoms of sleep apnea

Potentially reduced the need for medication

Improved mood

Consider Physical Function

This was one of the biggest obstacles for me. While I truly grew to love the increase in my physical-activity levels, I eventually reached a threshold where the wear and tear and overall fatigue outweighed the benefits. I learned when to back off, and how to see that line between challenging myself and overdoing it. Ultimately, exercise was meant to enhance my health, not make every day painful. I refrained from pushing myself too far just to reach a somewhat abstract weight-loss goal in favor of maintaining a comfortable day-to-day quality of life.