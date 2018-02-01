Get the Better newsletter.

When you walk into Rebel Fitness Club, a new boxing-oriented gym outside of Detroit, Michigan, you’re greeted by a sign declaring the space’s zero-tolerance policy for harassment, violence and abuse. Continue down the halls and you’ll find bold phrases on the walls like “rebel against hate” and “rebel against bullying." Take a group class or a one-on-training and you’ll notice that aside from a corrective tap on the shoulder or elbow (and a high-five to close), trainers do not touch you at all. The rooms where classes are held are so dimly lit you can’t get a good look at yourself, let alone at your classmates and there’s only one mirror in the front of the room.

This is what goes into making a gym a safe, comfortable space for all members, but especially for women, says owner Michelle Landry who has experienced harassment firsthand in other gyms.

Women often alter their workout regimen to end harassment

“Working out in gyms became super uncomfortable for me,” Landry tells NBC News BETTER, adding that she opened Rebel with the intention of appealing to others who may be in the same boat. “There were always creepy men leering no matter what. I started to wear this ‘get away from me’ expression just to avoid it, but that’s not a real solution. Women shouldn’t have to change their behaviors to prevent unwanted interactions.”

And yet, as a new survey by ExerciseBike.net found, many women are doing just that: changing their behaviors to deal with sexual harassment in the gym. Consulting 1,000 adults (roughly split between men and women), the survey found that 18.5 percent of women had a negative experience at the gym, most of whom altered their workout regimen in response: 72 percent of women wore different clothes to work out after being sexually harassed at the gym; 48 percent stopped doing certain exercises, 37 percent switched gyms or stopped going altogether and 79 percent said they’d consider an all-women’s gym to prevent sexual harassment.

“I think these percentages are shocking,” says Meg Piedmont, a senior account manager at Fractl, who helped oversee the survey. “And they’re also emotionally impactful, especially with the current climate we have [amid #Metoo and #Timesup]. It’s just shocking to see that this is happening so much in the gym.”

Men are targeted too, but victims are predominantly women

The survey found that men are also victims of sexual harassment in the gym, though the number (still startling) is smaller: 7.3 percent of men said they had been sexually harassed in the gym. They too fight back, however unfairly, by changing their ways but are, based on this survey at least, less inclined to do so than women. Twenty-five percent of men who had been sexually harassed wore different clothing after, 31 percent have stopped doing certain exercises, 17 percent have switched gyms or stopped going altogether and 31 percent said they would consider joining an all-men’s gym.

Men may be sexually harassed less than women in gyms (a micro-reflection of society at large, perhaps), but there’s a clear crossing of boundaries regardless of one’s gender, and most of the time (93 percent) the offense is committed by a fellow gym member and most victims (98 percent of women victims and 95 percent of men) cited touching or groping as the offense, followed by “being rubbed up against” (92 percent of women and 85 percent of men). Additionally, both men and women are wary to report incidents: 44 percent of women “did nothing” following harassment as did 67 percent of men.