The Science Behind Why We Can't Look Away From Tragedy

You're stuck in a traffic jam on the highway. As you creep along at a snail's pace, you can see that there are police cars up ahead. There has been an accident, and although the cars that collided are off to the side and not obstructing the road whatsoever, each car that passes by slows down to observe the damage — and you're no exception.

Whether it's a tragedy we witness on our morning commute or news of violence that flood our social feeds, we feel compelled to stare at the aftermath. Why can't we look away? Here's the science behind why death and destruction command our attention, and what to do to stop the news of daily disasters from becoming detrimental to your mental health.

How Our Brains React to Disaster

What happens to our brains when we see destruction? According to Dr. John Mayer, clinical psychologist at Doctor On Demand, the process is one that actually triggers our survival instincts.

"A disaster enters into our awareness — this can be from a live source such as driving by a traffic accident or from watching a news report about a hurricane, a plane crash or any disaster," he explains. "This data from our perceptual system then stimulates the amygdala (the part of the brain responsible for emotions, survival tactics and memory). The amygdala then sends signals to the regions of the frontal cortex that are involved in analyzing and interpreting data. Next, the brain evaluates whether this data (awareness of the disaster) is a threat to you, thus judgment gets involved. As a result, the 'fight or flight' response is evoked."