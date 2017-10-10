Need More Zzz's? Try This 7-Day Sleep BETTER Plan

And then there's the issue of our cell phones. 74 percent of us bring them into the bedroom — literally dragging the stresses of the day and the worries of the world to bed with us every evening. Add in a snoring spouse and a kid who wakes up frequently in the middle of the night, and you've got rather hairy sleep situation.

How to Get a Better Night's Sleep

Like eating well or moving more, a good night's sleep is crucial to good health. Sleep affects everything from how we learn to our mood to immune system, so it's definitely worth moving sleep up a notch on your to-do list.

Unless you have a medical condition that's preventing you from getting in those zzz's, a lot of common sleep issues can be tackled by building better sleep habits (think of it as sleep training for adults).

That's why we created our 7 Day Sleep BETTER Plan, an expert-led, personalized text messaging program that will help you unlock the secrets to better sleep by giving you the tools to understand your individual sleep patterns. Starting October 15th, for one week, we'll send tips to your mobile phone (via text alerts) to help you improve the quantity and quality of your sleep. These quick, helpful tips will be sent twice a day, at 11 am EST and 7 pm EST.

When you sign up we'll also ask you a short series of questions to help tailor and personalize the sleep tips you receive from us.

How Do I Sign Up for My Sleep Plan?

It's easy: Just text “Help" to 302-337-5337 to sign-up.

(But know this: You must be 18 or older to participate and standard message and data rates may apply.)

What Else Can I Expect?

To help you put all of this great sleep advice into action, we'll offer “office hours” two times during the week where a nutrition or sleep expert will be available to answer your questions and offer guidance and assistance in their area of expertise via text message.

Tuesday, October 17: Madelyn Fernstrom, PhD, NBC News health and nutrition editor and board certified nutrition specialist will be available from 11 am to 5 pm EST to answer your questions about how what you're eating or drinking may be affecting your sleep (looking at you, 3:00 pm double espresso).

Thursday, October 19: Janet K. Kennedy, PhD, a psychologist and sleep counselor practicing in New York City, will be available from 11 am to 5 pm EST to answer your questions about breaking bad sleeping habits (like getting that phone out of your bed) and creating new, better strategies to get your snooze on.

To make it easy to remember, we'll send a separate text alert when these coaches become available so you'll know when you can ask your questions. Please be patient as the coaches may not respond right away and also be aware they may not be able to get to everyone's questions.

We ask that you refrain from asking about specific medical issues, and please don't share private or sensitive medical information with our coaches.

Here's the Not-So-Fine Print

By sending a text to 302-337-5337, you electronically agree that NBCU, the SleepBETTER coaches, and/or their agents may use automated means to send an unlimited number of promotional texts to you at the mobile number from which you text us. Your texts may be reviewed by SleepBETTER coaches. By texting 302-337-5337 you are not agreeing to purchase any goods or services.

SMS TERMS, PRIVACY POLICY, TERMS OF SERVICE

On Sunday, October 15, we'll send you a link with everything you need to get started on your journey to better sleep. If you have any questions or concerns before then, please reach out to us on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Here's to being BETTER!

NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll was conducted online from September 19 through September 26, 2017 among a national sample of 7,832 adults. Respondents for this non-probability survey were selected from the nearly three million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Results have an error estimate of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points. For full results and methodology, click here.