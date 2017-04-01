Get the Better newsletter.

What’s your worst childhood experience? What turns you on more than anything? If there’s a lack of intimacy between you and your partner asking each other questions like these can help bring you together, according to Seattle couples therapist Zach Brittle.

Building “love maps” is a metaphor for how couples can get to know one another on a deeper level, Brittle explains.

“We all know a live Google map on your phone that has traffic updates is more reliable than just a direction from here to there on how to get downtown that you sketch out on a piece of paper,” Brittle tells NBC News BETTER. “That is the notion of what detailing love maps is really about — remaining curious about your partner and continuing to build up knowledge about their inner world, the way they think about life and what makes them happy and what makes them sad.”

Couples who are learning each other’s love maps can ask playful questions like, “What’s your favorite animal?” or more serious questions like, “What are you most afraid of right now?”

The point is to get a more intimate understanding of each other, Brittle explains. Here's how: