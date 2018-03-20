These are the happiest cities in America — and they may surprise you

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Happiness is often thought of as a subjective human experience, but a new report by WalletHub suggests that where we live can foster and support it, and that cities in themselves can be happy places. 2018’s Happiest Cities in America, the second annual study on this topic from the personal finance site, ranked 182 cities, factoring in three main components: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment. WalletHub weighed a number of factors within each category such as depression rate, sleep rate, work hours and divorce/separation rate.

"The methodology was developed in conjunction with academic experts, and based on their input our research team collected the data from well-known, mostly government sources," says WalletHub analyst, Jill Gonzalez. "The data was aggregated from sources such as U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gallup-Healthways, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Feeding America, Chmura Economics & Analytics, Administrative, etc."

What Do Cali and North Dakota Have In Common? Happy Cities.

The end results are surprising if only because they're so across the map — literally. WalletHub determined that the five happiest cities are Fremont, CA, Bismarck, ND, San Jose, CA, Pearl City, HI, and Plano, TX, respectively. To be clear, these destinations didn't necessarily come in at the top in each of the aforementioned criteria (in fact, Pearl City slouches at #57 in terms of income and employment), but when looking at their collective scores, they had other cities beat.

Mental health experts are fairly stumped as to what these places have in common to make them urbanity's frontrunners for contentment.

"At first glance, the findings in this study make no logical sense, rhyme or reason to me," says Dr. Fran Walfish, a psychotherapist and the author of “The Self-Aware Parent: Resolving Conflict and Building a Better Bond with Your Child." “I can only guess that Fremont, CA scored #1 and then Bismark, ND came in at #2 for reasons such as highest amounts of leisure time spent per day, low cost of living, or some random variable not even examined in the study."