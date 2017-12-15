As You Lose Weight, You Have to Adapt Your Meal Plan

After a few months of adhering to all of the rules I’ve described thus far, I decided it was time to take a deep dive into the Dietary Guidelines and start living by all of the remaining rules. In addition to lowering my calorie allotment from 2500/day to 2100/day (this was due to the fact that I had lost 25 pounds in the first five months of this project!) and adjusting my carbohydrate, fat and protein targets accordingly, I began monitoring my intake of whole grains, vegetables, fruits, dairy, seafood and oils.

Here is what my plan looks like at 2100 calories per day:

6 ounces of grain each day, at least 3 ounces of which are whole grain

2.5 cups of vegetables per day.

2 cups of fruit per day

3 cups of dairy per day

8 ounces per week of seafood

6 teaspoons of oil per day

Back when I started The Lifestyle Project, this set of rules sent me into a bit of a panic — it’s a lot to keep track of. How was I going to balance all of these elements while staying within my calorie limit? The answer: You take it one step at a time.

Now that I’ve been sticking with my lifestyle changes for several months, I feel like I’m more equipped to manage this. I’ve learned what a healthy day of eating feels and looks like and I’m much more mindful about my food consumption. I keep a checklist on my kitchen counter and mark things off as I prepare each meal or snack. It’s a great reminder to add some veggies to my lunch or eat some low-fat dairy as an afternoon snack.

When Daniel J. Green got bored, he switched up his workout routine, which boosted his results. Jennifer Mesk Photography / Jennifer Mesk Photography

The Importance of Progressive Workouts

Even though I work with the American Council on Exercise and know how important it is to keep moving, an ever-growing list of aches and pains repeatedly derailed my exercise efforts in the past. For that reason, I started at the low end of the recommendations of the Physical Activity Guidelines.

Day 1

My weekly goals at the outset were as follows:

150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardiorespiratory exercise, usually on the treadmill, elliptical machine or hiking trails

Two full-body resistance training sessions, which in the early stages consisted primarily of functional training movements, flexibility training, and core strengthening

Months 2–4

I learned pretty quickly that building up the duration of my cardio workouts was going to be key, so my goal in these early months was to increase duration rather than intensity. The longer I could sustain a cardio workout, the fewer sessions I’d have to try to fit into a week. To reach 150 minutes, I could do five 30-minute workouts, four 40-minute workouts or three 50-minute workouts. For some context, when I first joined the gym about 18 months before beginning this project, I could only perform eight minutes of exercise on the elliptical machine at a time.

When I first joined the gym, I could only perform eight minutes of exercise on the elliptical machine at a time. When I first joined the gym, I could only perform eight minutes of exercise on the elliptical machine at a time.

When it came to resistance training, I finally felt comfortable (after years of starts and stops) with adding more intensity and lifting heavier weights. I kept my focus on proper function and good form, but decided that it was time to push myself a bit by slowly and steadily progressing these workouts.

Change Up Your Workouts to Avoid Boredom

After five months I’d grown a little bored with my gym-based workouts, as 40 or 50 minutes of churning away on the elliptical machine performing a steady-state workout was getting less and less inspiring.

In an effort to reinvigorate my cardio workouts, I decided to introduce interval training to my routine. Interval training involves performing periods of vigorous-intensity exercise, alternated with periods of moderate-intensity recovery. Adding interval training to the mix also means that I’m moving into the vigorous portion of the Physical Activity Guidelines.

Similarly, my resistance-training workouts now feature some power training and light plyometric movements in addition to some traditional strength-training exercises.

How Do You Lose Weight? Take it One Step at a Time

The biggest lesson I’ve learned in my quest for lifestyle change, is that sweeping changes are not the solution. Instead, it’s about making small adjustments to your routine and sticking with them until they become habits.

I challenge you — as I challenge myself every day — to find small ways to make positive changes to your lifestyle. Can you add five minutes to your cardio routine? Can you modify a strength-training exercise to incorporate the need for balance or core strength? Can you eat a new vegetable or re-try one you’ve shunned in the past? Can you add some protein to your afternoon snack?

Small changes add up over time, but that’s true whether the changes are moving you in a positive or negative direction. It’s up to you to make sure you’re on path to better health.

I’m proud that NBC News BETTER invited me to share my journey with you through the completion of The Lifestyle Project and beyond, and now I want to hear from you.

Do you have any tips to share? Tell me about them. Have questions about my journey? Ask me on Twitter or follow me on Instagram.