What Alzheimer's is teaching me this holiday season

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Last year, the holidays passed in a blur. At age 54, I had recently been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s and my days were consumed with sadness and the need to deal with the realities of a fatal disease: long-term care insurance, wills, powers of attorney.

This year, almost 18 months post-diagnosis, I’m determined to introduce a level of holiday peace and calm: to slow down, spend time with family and friends and enjoy a bit of the wonder of the holiday season.

But it hasn’t been easy.

The cold reality of Alzheimer’s has already twice disturbed this holiday season. On Thanksgiving, I ignored every single iota of advice I had received and attended a large, annual party. I was determined to enjoy myself even though I’ve been told that large gatherings can overwhelm someone living with Alzheimer’s. Sadly, these warnings proved true and soon the noise volume in the room and the many simultaneous conversations taking place became too much for my brain. I tried planting myself in a quiet corner in front of the ball game on television, but I soon burst into tears and retreated to a bedroom by myself.

My husband, Tim, soon found me and said we should leave. I stubbornly insisted that we stay so he could enjoy the party, but given the circumstances I doubt he did.

A few weeks later, we attended a small celebration of two family birthdays. There was nothing stressful about the situation, but it was a very long day and, toward the end of the evening, I suddenly got very tired and once again burst out in tears. I couldn’t stop and had to leave without even saying goodbye. The tears didn’t end until we were halfway home, maybe 20 minutes later.

Wanting to surround myself with family and loved ones during the holidays while at the same time being overwhelmed by the experience is a cruel paradox of Alzheimer’s. But I am not giving up and continue to strive to find the right balance.