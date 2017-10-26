It’s football season — a time when no weekend (and let's be honest, certain work days) goes by when I’m not watching games at least some of the time. Even if I’m at a serious social commitment like a wedding, I will still find ways to sneak away and catch a few plays or highlights at a bar or through my phone. (I am not proud of this.)

Most weeks, I’ll watch professional and collegiate football daily from Thursday through Monday.

And yes, I’m the type who gets really into the games when one of my favorite teams is playing. I become uncharacteristically vocal, screaming things (sometimes obscenities) that almost definitely annoy my neighbors and may even freak them out a little bit. I get nervous. I throw stuff. I do superstitious things I inherently know won’t actually influence the game’s outcome — but I do them anyway, just in case.

Sometimes I’m very happy with the results of a game, and other times I’m downright despondent and angry. And like pretty much any time I experience extreme emotion, those emotions manifest in my body. I’ll admit that I have broken a sweat many-a-time during a close game, just like I do sometimes when I’m about to give a presentation or meet someone for a first date.

And considering the bars and living rooms packed with rowdy spectators and the stadiums filled to the brim with decked-out fans, it's clear I am not alone.

So why exactly does watching the sport illicit such intense sensations? Here are some of the things happening in our brain when tuning into a game that cause such strong reactions in our bodies.