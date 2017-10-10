One study followed a group of individuals who got six hours of sleep for two weeks. Their attention got progressively worse over that time period and by the end their attention was nearly equivalent to individuals who had been awake for two nights of getting no sleep.

“It’s important for people to know that you can get by with a poor night of sleep,” Bazil says. “But most people need around eight hours of sleep [a night] and if you’re chronically not getting that sleep you need, your performance is going to deteriorate.”

Poor sleep makes you moody

Think cranky toddler in need of a nap. We all know that sleep (and lack of it) affects mood and irritability. But brain-imaging studies have shown that a good night’s sleep helps our brain regulate mood and cope with whatever the next day brings. Conversely, insufficient sleep boosts a part of the brain that’s known to be affected by depression, anxiety and other psychiatric disorders.

“Without sleep, the brain had reverted back to more primitive patterns of activity — in that it was unable to put emotional experiences into context and produced controlled, appropriate responses,” the study’s senior author Matthew Walker, Director of University of California Berkeley’s Sleep and Neuroimaging Laboratory, said in a statement in 2007 (when that research was first published).

Chronic insomnia has also been linked to increased risk of developing a mood disorder, including anxiety or depression. Another study found that after a week of getting just four-and-a-half hours of sleep per night, individuals reported worse moods (in terms of feeling stressed, angry, sad or mentally exhausted).

Not getting sleep can literally make you sick

Outside of the brain, there’s a lot changing throughout the rest of the body during sleep, too. Our heart rate and body temperatures drop, our breathing rate slightly decreases and becomes very regular (at least during most stages of sleep), and kidney function slows down (which is why you typically don’t feel the urge to pee as frequently during sleep as when you’re awake).

And at the same time, other systems in the body ramp way up during sleep. There’s an increase in the release of growth hormones during sleep (this is when kids get taller, our skin cells regenerate, and our hair gets longer), as well as the hormones that regulate appetite. Sleep is also when our muscles repair damage (and regular wear and tear) from throughout the day.

Sleep also plays an integral role in regulating the body’s immune system, which is responsible for fighting off all sorts of problems from the common cold to more serious chronic problems like cancer. (Research suggests that the body produces fewer infection-fighting antibodies when sleep deprived.) Studies have shown that individuals are more likely to catch a cold virus when you’re sleep deprived and that vaccines can be less effective after a poor night of sleep.

And thanks to all these important roles that sleep plays in the body, chronically getting poor sleep can have some pretty serious consequences. Cutting sleep short by even just two to three hours a night over time has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and premature death.

“There is definitive evidence that food choices are metabolically less favorable at night,” Kristin Eckel-Mahan, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Center for Metabolic and Degenerative Diseases at The University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston, tells NBC News BETTER. “And there is also evidence that the same number of calories eaten at the wrong time can induce increases in body weight, particularly in fat mass.”