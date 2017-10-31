You sit yourself down in front of the TV after a long day at work, and decide to start watching that new show everyone's been talking about. Cut to midnight and you've crushed half a season — and find yourself tempted to stay up to watch just one more episode, even though you know you'll be paying for it at work the next morning.

It happens to the best of us. Thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu, we're granted access to several hundred show options that we can watch all in one sitting — for a monthly fee that shakes out to less than a week's worth of lattes. What a time to be alive, right?

And we're taking full advantage of that access. According to a survey done by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American spends around 2.7 hours watching TV per day, which adds up to almost 20 hours per week in total.

361,000 people watched all nine episodes of the second season of 'Stranger Things' on the first day it was released. 361,000 people watched all nine episodes of the second season of 'Stranger Things' on the first day it was released.

As for the amount of binge watching we're doing, a Netflix survey found that 61 percent of users regularly watch between 2-6 episodes of a show in one sitting. A more recent study found that most Netflix members choose to binge-watch their way through a series versus taking their time — finishing an entire season in one week, on average (shows that fall in the Sci-Fi, horror and thriller categories are the most likely to be binged).

In fact, according to Nielsen, 361,000 people watched all nine episodes of season 2 of 'Stranger Things,' on the first day it was released.

Of course, we wouldn't do it if it didn't feel good. In fact, the Netflix survey also found that 73 percent of participants reported positive feelings associated with binge-watching. But if you spent last weekend watching season two of "Stranger Things" in its entirety, you may have found yourself feeling exhausted by the end of it — and downright depressed that you're out of episodes to watch.